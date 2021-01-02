'Rajatantra' review: A soldier never dies, a film might

Home Entertainment Review

Raghavendra Rajkumar

By A Sharadhaa
Express News Service

It is said that ‘Everyone should be born again on the first day of January. Start with a fresh page’. However, with Rajatantra, the first movie of 2021 to have a theatrical release, director PVR Swamy hasn’t quite delivered something that is refreshing. Raghavendra Rajkumar, in his role as a retired military officer, lifts up this jumbled drama that deals with immorality in society. His comeback performance shows his potential for such dramatic films to be made with him in the near future.

Coming to the story, Rajaram (Raghavendra Rajkumar), though retired from the Army, takes charge after constantly being infuriated with the rampant corruption around. The film touches upon relevant issues — drugs, gold prices, ammunition, police officers, politics, terrorism — and their interconnection. It also highlights how innocence is caught in the web of corruption, and its ultimate undesirable fate. So, will military rule help? That is left for the audience to analyse.

Cinematographer-turned-director Swamy’s intention is applaudable, but he fails to develop any new ideas from his core concept. Due to the lack of ingenuity across departments like cinematography, editing, or music, Rajatantra fails to create an impact. 

As for the actors, other than Raghavendra Rajkumar, senior actors Doddanna and  Ashwath Ninasam, Ranjan Hassan, and Venkatesh Prasad play prominent roles. A few moments have Dr. Rajkumar scorching the screen, in a flashback scene from Parashurama, in which he played the role of an Army officer.

Overall, Rajatantra gives an insight into a certain Army officer’s life, and how his patriotism remains intact even post-retirement. Although it might be easy to dismiss this film, it certainly had promise. There was a potential for the film to reach the necessary highs, but somehow, the makers lost their grip over the narrative, and ended up with a middling project.

Rajatantra
Producer: Vijaybhaskar and P R Sridhar
Cast: RAghavendra Rajkumar, Doddanna, Ashwanth Ninasam, Ranjan Hassan and Venkatesh Prasad
Director:PVR Swamy

