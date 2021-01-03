Home Entertainment Review

'We can be heroes' movie review: Super-kids save the day

In one scene, a super-kid even comments that the villain’s lair feels made for kids.

Published: 03rd January 2021 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd January 2021 01:29 PM   |  A+A-

A still from 'We can be heroes'.

A still from 'We can be heroes'.

By Avinash Ramachandran
Express News Service

Just last week, Robert Rodriguez was being lauded for being part of what is considered one of the best things to happen to the Star Wars Universe: The Mandalorian. This week, after dabbling with big budgets, he comes up with We can be Heroes, a spiritual sequel to his own film, The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl.

It’s a Spy Kids-meets-Avengers film. Aliens attack Earth. The superheroes (led by Pedro Pascal), known as the Heroics in this film, come a cropper. Nepotism comes into the picture, with the children of the Heroics getting pushed to the forefront. There is an Avengers-inspired spaceship that spits out smaller spaceships with which the superheroes get kidnapped. They are kept safe in a bunker by Ms Granada (a superbly hammy Priyanka Chopra-Jonas), the director of the Heroics programme. But then, when did any film kid ever listen to the adults and stay put? Each of the superkids use their superpower under the able guidance of Missy Moreno (YaYa Gosselin), who interestingly is the muggle among wizards and yet, the leader. We can be Heroes is a film made for kids, and the message is that anyone can be a hero, superpowers notwithstanding.

Just like his Spy Kids films, Rodriguez paints this film with dreamy colours like pink and perky purples, and shoots it as if the scenes were pages straight out of a kids’ comic. In one scene, a super-kid even comments that the villain’s lair feels made for kids. This is a film that is designed for kids, and this audience segment is best suited to enjoy the gags, the highs, the charades, the gadgets, the colours… But it isn’t all for children. 

The film takes potshots at the big-ticket superhero films, for being needlessly destructive. Missy and her friends express their unhappiness about their superhero-parents fighting villains in crowded areas. In some ways, Rodriguez tries to level up the film for the not-so-young audience members, but the saccharine ending, and the overall simplicity makes it quite clear who he’s targeting with this film. 

Growing up, we didn’t ask logical questions of Spy Kids or The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl, and simply took in the sights and sounds created by this whimsical filmmaker. For this generation of kids, Rodriguez has created We can be Heroes. The kids are safe, so long as this filmmaker is around. The adults may want to wait for a version of Sin City though.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
We can be heroes Netflix

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from the Section
Ramprasad Ki Tehrvi film poster

'Ramprasad Ki Tehrvi' review: Mirth at a funeral

Raghavendra Rajkumar

'Rajatantra' review: A soldier never dies, a film might

Samuel L Jackson

'Death to 2020' review: Mockumentary from Black Mirror creators is a missed opportunity

Still from 'Soul'

'Soul' review: Pixar delivers another life-affirming work

Scene from 'Oru Pakka Kathai'

'Oru Pakka Kathai' review: An enjoyable take on virgin birth

Gallery
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke Awards South 2020 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from Kollywood, Tollywood, Mollywood and Sandalwood.
Ajith Kumar to Mohanlal: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke South Awards 2020 winners
'Brexit' has become a reality following negotiations that almost took four years. When the Premier League transfer window opened, it was one like never before as players coming from European Union member countries will face restrictions and qualifying sys
Explained: What is GBE & how will Brexit impact the Premier League transfer market?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp