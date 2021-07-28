Home Entertainment Review

Mimi: A feel-good film on surrogacy with some problematic takes

Just like Laxman’s previous film, Luka Chuppi, Mimi too barely scratches the surface of the big issues it takes on.

Published: 28th July 2021 10:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th July 2021 10:22 AM   |  A+A-

In some scenes, Laxman and co-writer Rohan Shankar, hit it out of the park.

In some scenes, Laxman and co-writer Rohan Shankar, hit it out of the park. (Mimi poster)

By Avinash Ramachandran 
Express News Service

At a crucial juncture in Mimi, Kriti Sanon’s titular character faces an insurmountable legal hassle. The perennially genial Bhanu Pratap (a brilliant Pankaj Tripathi) comes in support of Mimi and loses his temper for the first time: “Mimi is not alone. We are all there with her.” This holds good not just for the character but the film itself. Laxman Utekar’s second Hindi film is mounted on a bunch of important social issues that get ticked one after the other, some more effective than others.

Mimi (an assured Kriti) is an aspiring Bollywood starlet from Rajasthan who needs to earn quick money to jumpstart her career in the city of dreams. Bhanu is a cab driver who asks her to be the surrogate for a US-based couple, John (Aidan Whytock) and Summer (Evelyn Edwards). A few funny exchanges later, Mimi, who is convinced by the benefits of the arrangement, agrees to Bhanu’s proposal. A wonderful couple of AR Rahman songs, crackling chemistry between Mimi, Bhanu, and Shama (Sai Tamhankar), and a fun few montages later… the proverbial hell breaks loose. Interestingly, the reason for the primary conflict isn’t Indian society being conservative, but the Western couple in question.

It is an impressive choice to see surrogacy treated in a light-hearted fashion in a film set in a world where this term is relatively unknown. However, this choice has its demerits too, as Mimi feels too nonchalant for its own good. Similarly, writers Laxman and co-writer Rohan Sharma do a decent job of reining in the melodrama to avoid Mimi becoming melodramatic. However, Mimi ends up becoming too stoic for its own good. It’s a constant deterrent that the film doesn’t seem to be able to hit the sweet spot between nonchalance and melodrama.  

The earnest performances help. Kriti, who exhibits a lot of spunk in her sprightly avatar, hits almost all the right notes in the emotional sequences. Pankaj gets to show us once again how he can add freshness, despite playing the good-hearted simpleton yet again. The supporting cast of Manoj Pahwa, Supriya Pathak, Sai Tamhankar, and Atmaja Pandey effortlessly keep us engaged too. It is a film filled with largely good people, and that is not a problem at all. The inconsistent writing, however, is.

In some scenes, Laxman and co-writer Rohan Shankar, hit it out of the park, but then, the same efficiency cannot be found in other portions. The easy resolutions to some really wild conflicts don’t help either. A family patriarch who accuses his daughter of besmirching the family reputation becomes accommodative in the very next scene. A beautiful Hindu-Muslim solidarity scene gets followed by garden variety Islamophobia. An overarching lesson on the various facets of motherhood exists in the same film as anti-abortion sensibilities. These contrasting choices get in the way of this otherwise feel-good film.

 Also, I wasn’t particularly sold on how a particular revelation about the unborn child’s health is treated in the film. Or how an afterthought of a message gets shoehorned into the film. AR Rahman’s music and the performances left me fighting tears in the last act, but that’s just saving grace.

All this isn’t to say that Mimi is a bad film. It draws smiles and laughs, and an overall sense of comfort pervades its 132-minute runtime. However, the messaging gets uncomfortable. Just like Laxman’s previous film, Luka Chuppi, Mimi too barely scratches the surface of the big issues it takes on.

Film: Mimi
Director: Laxman Utekar
Cast: Kriti Sanon, Pankaj Tripathi, Manoj Pahwa, Sai Tamhankar
Streaming on: Netflix

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mimi film review Kriti Sanon Pankaj Tripathi Aidan Whytock Evelyn Edwards Sai Tamhankar Laxman Rohan Sharma Luka Chuppi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from the Section
A still from Maadathy.

Maadathy: No place for a woman 

My Amanda

My Amanda movie review: An ode to heartbreak

A still from Netflix's 'Feel Like Ishq'.

Feels Like Ishq: Love, fast and slow

A still from Sarpatta Parambarai.

Sarpatta Parambarai: Ranjith’s love letter to Ekalavya makes for compelling viewing

A still from 14 Phere.

14 Phere review: A muddled comedy that goes around in circles

Gallery
The Indian women's hockey team lost to Great Britain 4-1 in their Pool A match at the Oi Hockey Stadium to register their third consecutive defeat at Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: Indian women's hockey team suffers third straight defeat, loses to Great Britain 4-1
India's Sharath Kamal competes during the table tennis men's singles second round match against Portugal's Tiago Apolonia at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)
Mary Kom to Sharath Kamal: Veteran stars march ahead at Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp