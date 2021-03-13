Home Entertainment Review

'Jathi Ratnalu' is a farcical comedy that is somewhat inventive

The whole plot is just an excuse for a series of juvenile gags, but that’s okay because you’re in good company with Naveen Polishetty, Priyadarshi and Rahul Ramakrishna.

Published: 13th March 2021 10:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th March 2021 10:07 AM   |  A+A-

It takes some guts to be that ridiculous and an extra level to narrate an entire film centred on three irremediably ignorant characters.

It takes some guts to be that ridiculous and an extra level to narrate an entire film centred on three irremediably ignorant characters.

By PAVAN SURVI
Express News Service

Jathi Ratnalu is one of those comedy movies that’s so silly that you can’t help but laugh and then laugh at the fact that you’re laughing. The whole plot is just an excuse for a series of juvenile gags, but that’s okay because you’re in good company with Naveen Polishetty, Priyadarshi and Rahul Ramakrishna. The trio almost recreate the dim-witted mad buddy comedy of Moe, Larry and Curly (The Three Stooges) in little over 140 minutes. The Three Stooges style is a blend of lame one-liners and juvenile gags that amount to nothing but farcical comedy.

There were no well-written ideas behind it, but Jathi Ratnalu has its heart in the right place to an extent. As the story progresses, however, things turn south with completely predictable narration that is handled wi thout much finesse. Srikanth (Naveen Polishetty), Shekar (Priyadarshi), and Ravi (Rahul Ramakrishna) are three dimwits who dream big. As their misadventures unfold, the trio constantly find themselves in a battle of wits and become ruthless.

Along the way, Srikanth falls at first sight for aspiring dancer/lawyer Chitti (Faria Abdullah), but things take an unexpected turn and the trio gets arrested on charges of attempting to murder Chankaya (Murli Sharma). What follows is a series of capers that lead to the unmasking of the killer and the trio experiencing a moment of absolute epiphany. Yes, we’ve been through these beats before, but director Anudeep KV somehow manages to infuse freshness into the familiar. However, every improvisation is an excuse for the lamest possible gag.

It takes some guts to be that ridiculous and an extra level to narrate an entire film centred on three irremediably ignorant characters. But the makers almost pull it off. Although Anupdeep’s plot is wafer-thin, if you’ve got the best men on board, things appear to be in complete control. Both Anudeep and Nag Ashwin seem to have invested in quantity over quality and deliver a fun ride. Naveen, Priyadarshi and Rahul have tried their best to infuse life into characters that are no more than stereotypes. Faria Abdullah is sincere in her portrayal and so is Vennela Kishore as a seasoned prisoner.

But the performances are hardly enough to conceal the gaping holes that make the film unexciting, especially in the second hour. The director tries hard to make the buffoonery look fun with a patchy and disjointed narrative, with little success. Despite juvenile jokes, Jathi Ratnalu is thankfully not the sort of vulgar comedy we have got used to watching these days. Watching three dimwits doing silly things is not everyone’s idea of a good time, but a laugh is a laugh after all.

JATHI RATNALU
CAST: Naveen Polishetty, Priyadarshi, Rahul Ramakrishna,Faria Abdullah
DIRECTOR: Anudeep KV

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jathi Ratnalu

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from the Section
Ridhi Dogra in a still from 'Married Woman' (Photo | YouTube screengrab)

'The married woman' review: A tale of loneliness

Janhvi Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao star in a soulless and shrill horror comedy 'Roohi'

Teddy poster

The teddy is alive, the film not so much

Darshan, who is known for his mass appeal, also delivers an all-round performance.

Roberrt: Darshan strikes a fine balance between class and mass in this revenge drama

Parvathy Thiruvothu in 'Varthamanam'

'Varthamanam' is a bold, fearless film that wants you to speak up

Gallery
A man takes a picture of his parents posing at C V Raman General Hospital in Bengaluru, after they get their vaccine shot. (Photo | Shriram B N, EPS)
Women's Day vibes to poll campaign heat, here are the best pictures of the week
Wasim Jaffer was the hero of Indian Twitterati yet again when he gave a befitting reply to former England captain Micheal Vaughan's attempt to mock Indian cricket team.
Witty Wasim Jaffer destroys rude Michael Vaughan on Twitter: Here are the foreign-born cricketers playing for England 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp