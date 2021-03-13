Roberrt: Darshan strikes a fine balance between class and mass in this revenge drama

A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

In what comes as a refreshing departure, Darshan-starrer Roberrt is anything but the typical action fare from the Challenging Star. The actor, who is known for his mass appeal, also delivers an all-round performance that establishes his class credentials as well. Right in the opening number, Rama Rama, we see a conflict between good and evil in Darshan. Lucknow-based cook Raghav (Darshan), who lives a simple life, is a stammerer like his son Arjun.

As the plot progresses, we get to know more about Raghav’s past, which features him as the titular Roberrt. The link between the past and present forms the basis of this classic revenge drama. Darshan is impressive in all shades — gangster, faithful friend and a good father. Despite taking the tried and tested path, director Tharun Kishore Sudhir manages to inject a breath of freshness into the lead character and the plot.

The dialogues by KL Rajashekar are gripping and the cinematography by Sudhakar S Raj is grand. The background score by Harikrishna and songs by Arjun Janya are on point, and the unique stunt sequences of Roberrt cater to the die-hard fans of the Challenging Star. If Darshan as Raghav makes the audience feel like he is one among them, he exudes inimitable swag as the massy Roberrt replete with punch dialogues and intense action sequences. And Darshan effortlessly switches between the two, sometimes in the same scene. This is one of the star’s best performances.

The other actors in the film are also perfectly cast. Darshan faces off against a host of antagonists including Jagapathi Babu, Ravi Kishen and Ravi Shankar. Vinod Prabhakar’s pivotal role as well as Shivaraj KR Pete’s performance are highlights of the film. Chikkanna is perfect in a role that requires him to play it subtle. It is Sonal Monterio’s character that forms the soul of the film, while Asha Bhat, in her debut, shines in her scenes.

Although Tharun’s exuberant revenge plot is predictable in parts, the twists and turns in the tale make Roberrt a good entertainer. The film rides on the able shoulders of Darshan, whose screen presence carries it through. Overall, both Darshan and Roberrt get it just about right in maintaining the balance between the mass & class elements.

Roberrt

Cast: Darshan, Asha Bhat, Sonal Monteiro, Jagapati Babu, Vinod Prabhakar, Ravi Kishen, Ravi Shankar

Director: Tharun Kishore Sudhir

Production Umapathy Films