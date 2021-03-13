'Sreekaram' review: Potent idea, poor execution

PAVAN SURVI By

Express News Service

What a perfect time to release this Sharwanand- starrer when lakhs of farmers across the country have camped out in Delhi, demanding the repeal of farm laws and expressing concerns over their future. Sreekaram is a social drama that highlights the plight of farmers and issues plaguing the agricultural sector with characters you can relate to, while also seeking an answer to the question: Why does a farmer’s son no longer want to take up farming?

Sreekaram, which literally means the beginning of something, charts the journey of Karthik (Sharwanand), the techie son of Keshavulu (Rao Ramesh), a retired farmer, who is caught in a cycle of debt. Karthik, with his hard work and perseverance, clears the debts of his father. His organisation rewards his good work with promotion and placement in the USA.

Instead of climbing the ladder of success and wealth, he decides to pursue a career in farming. How this young man, with his vision, turns into a messiah for the villagers, is what Sreekaram is about. We have seen numerous films that question a flawed structure and provide a solution somehow to its issues. In the case of Sreekaram, director Kishore B has written the story in a way that every scene is forced to address the issues of organic farming and convey a strong message. Although Kishore’s intentions are noble, the execution is too preachy to make an impression.

Sreekaram has its heart in the right place, but it’s nothing like any of Sharwanand’s previous hits, that tend to tug at the heartstrings, because the writing here is too lazy. While the first half of the film tries to showcase the ordeals faced by the farmers, the second half is back to the familiar ground and feels too contrived with predictable twists and a forced love track.

As for the performances, only Sharwanand and Rao Ramesh are successful in making an emotional connect with the audience. Both these actors deliver earnest performances that are unquestionably the film’s biggest strength. Sai Kumar makes a sincere effort, but ends up being too dramatic. Priyanka Arul Mohan, Naresh VK, Satya, and Sapthagiri are reduced to mere props. The music of Mickey J Meyer is pretty ordinary and the background score too doesn’t make an impact.

Sreekaram intends to communicate a most pertinent point, but does so with a lousy been-theredone- that tale. The first half has some good scenes, but the film then dips into an abyss of repetitiveness and preachiness. In the end, even the earnest performances of Sharwanand and Rao Ramesh cannot make up for the uneven writing and clumsy treatment that lets this potent idea down.

SREEKARAM

CAST:Sharwanand, Priyanka Arul Mohan, Rao Ramesh, Sai Kumar

DIRECTOR: Kishore B