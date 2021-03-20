Home Entertainment Review

'Sashi' movie review: Earnest drama marred by lack of originality

The dialogues, with vehement usage of irrelevant analogies, fuel melodrama and constrain the conversations to a theatrical zone.

Published: 20th March 2021 12:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th March 2021 12:20 PM   |  A+A-

A still from 'Sashi'

A still from 'Sashi' (Photo| Cinema Express)

By Ram Venkat Srikar
Express News Service

The problem with Srinivas Naidu Nadikatla's Sashi is that it yearns to navigate the story through new territories but the journey is mostly wearisome, owing to the cliche-ridden path it takes. Take the opening scene, for instance, where we are introduced to Raj Kumar (Aadi Saikumar) as he carries a beloved one to a hospital and the screenplay shifts to the past.

It's a storytelling trope we have seen in numerous films, ranging from Arya 2 to Mahanubhavudu, and this is where the issues start to appear. In this flashback, we are once again introduced to the protagonist. He drinks while taking a shower, shares a strained relationship with his family, blithely sings about how precious life is, and then sorrowfully gazes at the Visakhapatnam skyline in the evening with a glass in his hand.

Raj Kumar's recognisable facial hair screams 'tragic past'. A flashback within the flashback? Yes, but we don’t get to the roots of his depressed personality that easily. We have to earn it, it seems. Perhaps this curiosity coupled with a little depth in the disturbed family dynamics keeps the film engaging during the first half.

In fact, the story takes the risk of making the protagonist unlikeable and there is a tiny pay-off at the end. The most stirring moment in this otherwise emotionally hollow film is when Raj's mother explains the plight of their financial status to her intoxicated son, who can barely pay attention.

Such moments, like those involving Raj's brother (Ajay), beautifully capture Raj's recklessness and its repercussions on the people around him, but they are sporadic in nature. 

The downside is we have seen it all. When the 'hero' drops his sister in the college, we know he will bash a group of ragging students. When the hero visits the temple, we know he is about to see the heroine Sashi (Surbhi) for the first time.

From Kushi to the very recent Naandhi, love-at-first-sight in temples is an idea beaten to death, and we are expected to get along with such cliches throughout this film. The climax, where Sashi's father (Rajeev Kanakala) realises that Raj is destined to be his daughter's soulmate is reminiscent of Nuvvu Naaku Nachav, and the railway station setting only adds to this. When the film cuts to the flashback-within-flashback in the second half, we can foretell what’s bound to happen from a mile. The dialogues leave no room for subtlety either.

It’s not just the lack of novelty that’s the problem. Mani Kumar Chinimilli's screenplay introduces several threads, like Raj’s friend Sunitha (Raashi Singh), who has feelings for him with Raj’s brother not in a financial position to marry his lover.

However, none of them find closure. The screenplay bites more than it can chew and wastes a good deal of time on an unnecessary, unfunny comedy track involving Vennela Kishore -- which is borderline offensive with Urdu-Telugu being the butt of the joke.

Calling Sashi a drab wouldn’t be fair either. There is an earnest story with a lot of heart buried somewhere under all the cliches. Arun Chiluveru’s music pumps oxygen into soulless moments and alleviates the emotional void to an extent but there is only so much music can do.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sashi Srinivas Naidu Nadikatla Aadi Saikumar Sashi review

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from the Section
A still from 'Kagittan Hayatlar'

'Kagittan Hayatlar' movie review: Heartbreak alley

A still from 'Mosagallu'

'Mosagallu' movie review: An impressive idea that fails to be more

A still from 'Chaavu Kaburu Challaga'

'Chaavu Kaburu Challaga' movie review: An honest and heartfelt film that makes us think

A still from 'Mohan Kumar Fans'

'Mohan Kumar Fans' movie review: Fairly effective blend of satire and emotional drama

A still from 'Thaen'

Thaen movie review: An ineffective tear-jerker based on true events

Gallery
Blood trickles down the face of an oracle after she cut her head with a sword as a sacrificial offering at Sree Kurumba Bhagavathy Temple in Kodungallur, as part of the Bharani festival. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Elections, exams and agitations, all amidst COVID fight: Here are the best pictures of the week
Banking services such as cash withdrawals, deposits, cheque clearances and remittances were impacted across public sector banks on Monday. (Photo | K.Sundar)
Nationwide bank strike enters Day Two as employees protest against proposed privatisation of two state-owned lenders
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp