Ranam review: A badly-written, confusing social drama 

A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

The essence of Ranam is simple. It seeks to highlight the plight of farmers and their struggle against injustice. But the way it is executed leaves the viewer confused and tired. While the director has chosen a nationally relevant topic, it only comes across for the first few minutes. This idea sadly has little to do with the main story, which keeps getting subplots. All the elements in the script like action, romance and double entendre comedy, feels forced and unnecessary. Ranam features Chetan Kumar as a revolutionary hero, late Chiranjeevi Sarja as an encounter specialist and Varalaxmi Sarathkumar as a police officer. Four college students take on a corrupt minister, who is hellbent on grabbing an agricultural land. Though the youngsters set out to do good, end up doing things they shouldn’t, accompanied by the leads. Their long and convoluted journey to victory forms the rest of Ranam.

It is definitely a story worth exploring but the V Samudra film lacks the finesse in execution. The abrupt ending and the absence of an interesting narrative leave the audience feeling indifferent instead of being intrigued.

Chetan Kumar, who is an activist in real life, merges with the role that is in line with his beliefs and principles. This is established in a few sequences and the dialogues he delivers feel natural. But it adds nothing to the film.

Both Chiranjeevi Sarja and Varalaxmi Sarathkumar give earnest performances, but, the director fails to utilise their potential. Ranam is a relevant story that deserves a much better telling. However, its faults and failures are likely to remain more in our memory.

Ranam

Cast: Chetan Kumar, Chiranjeevi Sarja, Varalakshmi Sarathkumar, and Sadhu Kokila

Director: V Samudra

Producer : Kanakapura Srinivas