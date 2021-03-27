Home Entertainment Review

Ranam review: A badly-written, confusing social drama 

The essence of Ranam is simple. It seeks to highlight the plight of farmers and their struggle against injustice. But the way it is executed leaves the viewer confused and tired.

Published: 27th March 2021 10:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th March 2021 10:26 AM   |  A+A-

By A Sharadhaa
Express News Service

The essence of Ranam is simple. It seeks to highlight the plight of farmers and their struggle against injustice. But the way it is executed leaves the viewer confused and tired. While the director has chosen a nationally relevant topic, it only comes across for the first few minutes. This idea sadly has little to do with the main story, which keeps getting subplots. All the elements in the script like action, romance and double entendre comedy, feels forced and unnecessary. Ranam features Chetan Kumar as a revolutionary hero, late Chiranjeevi Sarja as an encounter specialist and Varalaxmi Sarathkumar as a police officer. Four college students take on a corrupt minister, who is hellbent on grabbing an agricultural land. Though the youngsters set out to do good, end up doing things they shouldn’t, accompanied by the leads. Their long and convoluted journey to victory forms the rest of Ranam. 

It is definitely a story worth exploring but the V Samudra film lacks the finesse in execution. The abrupt ending and the absence of an interesting narrative leave the audience feeling indifferent instead of being intrigued. 

Chetan Kumar, who is an activist in real life, merges with the role that is in line with his beliefs and principles. This is established in a few sequences and the dialogues he delivers feel natural. But it adds nothing to the film.

Both Chiranjeevi Sarja and Varalaxmi Sarathkumar give earnest performances, but, the director fails to utilise their potential. Ranam is a relevant story that deserves a much better telling. However, its faults and failures are likely to remain more in our memory.

Ranam
Cast: Chetan Kumar, Chiranjeevi Sarja,  Varalakshmi Sarathkumar, and Sadhu Kokila
Director: V Samudra
Producer : Kanakapura Srinivas

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
ranam review

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from the Section
A still from the BTS of 'Deadly Illusions'

'Deadly Illusions' movie review: A confusing attempt

Rang De review: A breezy entertainer

Kadan review: Rana saves the forest, but not the film

Pagglait review: Sanya Malhotra brightens up this tragicomedy

Aanum Pennum review: A delectable anthology with fine performances

Gallery
Azhikode
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates of Kannur
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp