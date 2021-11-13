Home Entertainment Review

'Tom and Jerry' movie review: This friendship-based film is a one-time watch

Published: 13th November 2021 09:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th November 2021 09:39 AM   |  A+A-

Tom and Jerry

A still from Kannada film 'Tom and Jerry' (Photo | YouTube Screengrab)

By A Sharadhaa
Express News Service

Raaghav Vinay Shivagange’s film, which holds an iconic title, Tom and Jerry, received a lot of attention with the song, Hayagide Yedeyolage. The film, espousing middle-class values, is shown through the eyes of an orphan boy Dharma (Nischith Korodi). He is later adopted and starts living with his foster parents. Since childhood, his dream is to live a rich lifestyle and believes that only money is important in life.

His journey brings out a reflection of life struggles, and he gets into a job out of family compulsion. However, life takes a turn for Dharma when he accidentally meets his childhood friend, Satya (Chaithra Rao). Their journey teaches each other some life lessons, and Dharma realises the joy of celebrating life, irrespective of status. This forms the crux of this friendship-based subject.

Tom and Jerry also gives you a look on the emotional impact of an adopted child, and the psychological issues they face in bonding with the parents. This slice of life film by Raaghav Vinay Shivagange is quite relatable. However, the director has tried to push this novel-based story into a commercial setup by bringing in an overdose of gang fights. This is yet another film that suffers from a long duration. The director, unfortunately, fills the film with repeated scenes and spends too much time on giving gyan.

For Nischith, who made his debut with a school-based subject, Gantumoote, Tom and Jerry helps him to make a transition as a mass hero, and he has put his best foot forward. Chaithra Rao makes a difference with her role. She plays a rich girl, who wants to lead a normal life. It makes for a unique and colourful characterisation, and she does a convincing job. Tara and Jagadish come in supporting characters, and they are the film’s soul. 

With good compositions from Mathews Manu, overall Tom and Jerry makes it a one-time watch, and can definitely be enjoyed in the company of friends and family. 

WATCH TRAILER:

