Home Entertainment Review

'Garuda Gamana Vrishabha Vahana' Review: Rage well captured

These sequences are reflective of the varied human emotions that end in a not-so-well thought-out climax.

Published: 20th November 2021 09:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th November 2021 09:24 AM   |  A+A-

Garuda Gamana Vrishabha Vahana (GGVV) is an extraordinary work of art.

Garuda Gamana Vrishabha Vahana (GGVV) is an extraordinary work of art.

By A Sharadhaa
Express News Service

Garuda Gamana Vrishabha Vahana (GGVV) is an extraordinary work of art. It is ruthless in its overall personality, and it is bold filmmaking, which tries to transform all its rage into a fire that warms rather than cause destruction. GGVV entirely belongs to Raj B Shetty, who, after Ondu Motteya Kathe, has graduated to an impeccable style of filmmaking in his second outing. With some great sequences and impressive performances, the story of GGVV effortlessly glides through and is wonderfully elevated by Praveen Shriyan’s cinematography and Midhun Mukundan’s music.

The gangster drama is about the brotherhood between Shiva (Raj B Shetty) and Hari (Rishab Shetty) and is set in the coastal backdrop of Mangala Devi. Taking a leaf out of Sri Devi Mahatme Yakshagana performance, Raj has brought the character traits of Bramha - the creator, Vishnu - the maintainer, and Maheshwara - the destroyer. Shiva’s disturbed childhood turns him into a rowdy who is overprotective of Hari. Enter Bramhaiyya (Gopalkrishna Deshpande), a sub-inspector who gets transferred to Mangala Devi. Their paths cross when Hari rises to become powerful and rule the coastal town. Will he get help from Shiva, or will this rising impact their relationship?

These sequences are reflective of the varied human emotions that end in a not-so-well thought-out climax. Although there is a repetition of a few scenes, the film maintains a high tempo. The filmmaker explores the culture of Mangala Devi, and does a fine job of pumping adrenaline into the scenes, which also brings out the loneliness, confusion, and inner turmoil. While Raj Shetty breathes life into his role of Shiva, Rishab Shetty shines with a mature performance as Hari. Gopalkrishna Deshpande too does justify his director’s trust in him. Every actor of this ensemble has done their part exceedingly well.

GGVV boasts of a good craft, and is well-written and well-made. Points to the team for not glorifying rowdyism in a film, which is essentially a gangster drama. The filmmaker has sketched out the character arc of a distraught child, who grows up to be a gangster, and the resulting complications. GGVV should be experienced with an open mind about appreciating the art of filmmaking. 

Garuda Gamana Vrishabha Vahana

Cast: Raj B Shetty, Rishab Shetty, Gopalkrishna Deshpande 

Director: Raj B Shetty

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
GGVV review Garuda Gamana review Raj B Shetty Rishab Shetty Gopalkrishna Deshpande 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from the Section
A still from Home Sweet Home Alone''

'Home Sweet Home Alone' movie review: A joyless copy of a classic

A still from Sabhaapathy.

'Sabhaapathy' Review: Santhanam’s latest hero exercise is another misfire

Kadaseela Biriyani.

'Kadaseela Biriyani' Review: A dark, yet hilarious film

Although adapted from a Tamil film, there are a lot of changes in 100.

'100' Review: A well-cast and well-executed family thriller

A still from 'Ghostbusters: Afterlife'.

Review: 'Ghostbusters: Afterlife' is a mediocre reboot that plays it too safe

Gallery
A spectacular military parade on the haloed Parmeshwaran Drill Square at Officers Training Academy (OTA) Chennai marked the commissioning of the SSC-112 and SSC(W)-26 and equivalent courses on 20 November 2021. (Photo | EPS)
Passing out parade at Officers Training Academy Chennai leaves audience spellbound
September 27, 2020: Farm Bills receive presidential assent and are notified in the Gazette of India, becoming Farm Laws. (Photo | EPS)
Farm Laws Repeal: A timeline on how farmers' protests led up to Modi's historic announcement
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp