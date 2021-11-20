Home Entertainment Review

'Kadaseela Biriyani' Review: A dark, yet hilarious film

Despite being filled with newcomers, this film pleasantly surprises by delivering a finished product.

Published: 20th November 2021 09:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th November 2021 09:28 AM   |  A+A-

Kadaseela Biriyani.

Kadaseela Biriyani.

By Navein Darshan
Express News Service

It has become almost passe to see reviews describing films as ‘roller-coaster rides’, but really, walking out of the theatre after watching Kadaseela Biriyani, that’s how it felt. The film makes you laugh hysterically, delivers adrenaline rushes, surprises you with its violence, and like with a roller-coaster ride—if you like them—I even found myself wishing the film lasted longer...

During a crucial murder scene in the film, a killer shows a passport size photo of his father to a restrained man, and says, “Ivan dhaan da en appa, paakka comedy-a irundhalum romba nallavan!” Try not laughing, but even before you can catch your breath, something shocking happens. This is just the tip of the iceberg really. Towards the middle of the film, the narration (by Vijay Sethupathi) goes, “The moment I heard the story, it felt serious to me. But thinking about it, it does make me laugh out loud.” It felt reassuring to learn that the conflicting emotional reactions I was having, was all intended.

Director Nishanth Kalidindi manages this delicate balance throughout the film, with the film benefitting largely from its staging and performances. I enjoyed the character-writing too and the sheer range we get. I particularly liked Chikku Pandi (Vijay Ram) and Johan Kariya (Hakkim Shahjahan). In the hands of limited talents, these characters might have been difficult to tolerate, but these actors ensure we remain invested.

For a film that doesn’t take serious things, well, seriously, I wonder if some will find it hard to buy its sentimental episodes. I found the shift to be quite organic though, and it’s notable that the longing of driver Gabriel (Rishab) for an ideal family and an ordinary life, is pretty much the common goal of all the main characters. The first two Pandi brothers plot a murder, yearning for some peace in their family, while Chikku Pandi aims to become a doctor for the same reason. Even the psychotic Johan commits his first murder as a teenager, longing for a family.

Despite being filled with newcomers, this film pleasantly surprises by delivering a finished product. The editing of Ignaitious Aswin and the cinematography of Azeem Mohammed and Hestin Jose Joseph deserve much praise. Perhaps the only major setback is a rather predictable story. Though the screenplay strives to keep us invested, we can see where it is all headed and how it will all end. The trailer gave out a bit too much maybe? Or have we become over-exposed to similar stories? What can be said though is that the decision of Nishanth to keep the story the way it is in this film, signals the arrival of a daring filmmaker, one who declares the final frame of the film with the film’s title.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kadaseela Biriyani review Kadaseela Biriyani Vijay Sethupathi Nishanth Kalidindi Vijay Ram Hakkim Shahjahan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from the Section
A still from Home Sweet Home Alone''

'Home Sweet Home Alone' movie review: A joyless copy of a classic

A still from Sabhaapathy.

'Sabhaapathy' Review: Santhanam’s latest hero exercise is another misfire

Garuda Gamana Vrishabha Vahana (GGVV) is an extraordinary work of art.

'Garuda Gamana Vrishabha Vahana' Review: Rage well captured

Although adapted from a Tamil film, there are a lot of changes in 100.

'100' Review: A well-cast and well-executed family thriller

A still from 'Ghostbusters: Afterlife'.

Review: 'Ghostbusters: Afterlife' is a mediocre reboot that plays it too safe

Gallery
A spectacular military parade on the haloed Parmeshwaran Drill Square at Officers Training Academy (OTA) Chennai marked the commissioning of the SSC-112 and SSC(W)-26 and equivalent courses on 20 November 2021. (Photo | EPS)
Passing out parade at Officers Training Academy Chennai leaves audience spellbound
September 27, 2020: Farm Bills receive presidential assent and are notified in the Gazette of India, becoming Farm Laws. (Photo | EPS)
Farm Laws Repeal: A timeline on how farmers' protests led up to Modi's historic announcement
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp