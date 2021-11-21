Home Entertainment Review

'Home Sweet Home Alone' movie review: A joyless copy of a classic

Home Alone remains a Christmas classic 31 years after its release, due to the sheer rewatch value of the uproarious trap scenes.

Published: 21st November 2021 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th November 2021 06:40 PM   |  A+A-

A still from Home Sweet Home Alone''

A still from 'Home Sweet Home Alone'. (Photo| IMDb)

By Ram Venkat Srikar
Express News Service

Home Alone remains a Christmas classic 31 years after its release, due to the sheer rewatch value of the uproarious trap scenes. When Kevin McCallister took over the "Wet Bandits" causing pandemonium in his home, we laughed our guts out at the travails of Harry and Marv.

It also helped that we knew that the thieves were not above harming him, and this amped up the stakes. Perhaps it's these nuances that Home Sweet Home Alone lacks in, as it fails to recreate the enjoyable silliness of the 1990 film.

Dan Mazer's reboot is largely a replica of the original Home Alone film, and the additional writing choices only serve as deterrents. Unlike Harry and Marv, the burglars in the new film, Jeff (Rob Delaney) and his wife Pam (The Office's Ellie Kemper), are not crooked by nature but are compelled to commit a burglary on Christmas eve. When the couple is convinced that the 10-year-old Max (Jojo Rabbit's Archie Yates) has stolen their rare doll, which could resolve their financial crisis, they are determined to procure it back.

There's no malice here; it's just two adults, who mean no harm to the kid, trying to save their home by breaking into another. Replace the attic from the original with a garage that Max's family leaves him behind on their vacation to Tokyo.

The kid, who initially enjoys solitude, begins to miss his family, exactly like the boy in the original does. Home Sweet Home Alone, as you can see, is largely like Home Alone, sans the entertainment. 

The strange conundrum in this film is how we feel bad for the adults, and not the kid! The booby traps, in fact, end up discomfiting us; it's no pleasure watching two innocents being subjected to pain and agony. Perhaps the writer thinks it's justified as it’s children at the other end, but the problems here are so glaring that even a five-year-old should figure out that torturing these innocents is pointless.

Forget the morality of it all; are the booby trap sequences actually funny? No, and this once again boils down to the 'purpose' they serve. When the fundamentals are wrong, it's hard to have fun with the details, and the makers don't seem like they are exactly trying too hard either. It's a film that is convinced that intimately capturing a sandwich’s sauce spilling on one’s shirt is hilarious, when, like the film, it’s trivial and joyless. 

There’s a call back to the original, and that’s likely to make you smile for a quick moment - largely out of nostalgia. Perhaps films like Home Alone should be left alone.

Home Sweet Home Alone

  • Director: Dan Mazer

  • Genre: Comedy

  • Platform: Disney+Hotstar

  • Language: English

  • Rating: 1/5

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Home Sweet Home Alone Dan Mazer Home Alone REboot Rob Delaney Ellie Kemper Archie Yates

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from the Section
Mugil Pete

'Mugil Pete' brings back old-fashioned romance

A still from 'Bunty Aur Babli 2' teaser.

'Bunty Aur Babli 2' movie review: A lazy, imperious sequel

A still from Sabhaapathy.

'Sabhaapathy' Review: Santhanam’s latest hero exercise is another misfire

Kadaseela Biriyani.

'Kadaseela Biriyani' Review: A dark, yet hilarious film

Garuda Gamana Vrishabha Vahana (GGVV) is an extraordinary work of art.

'Garuda Gamana Vrishabha Vahana' Review: Rage well captured

Gallery
A spectacular military parade on the haloed Parmeshwaran Drill Square at Officers Training Academy (OTA) Chennai marked the commissioning of the SSC-112 and SSC(W)-26 and equivalent courses on 20 November 2021. (Photo | EPS)
Passing out parade at Officers Training Academy Chennai leaves audience spellbound
September 27, 2020: Farm Bills receive presidential assent and are notified in the Gazette of India, becoming Farm Laws. (Photo | EPS)
Farm Laws Repeal: A timeline on how farmers' protests led up to Modi's historic announcement
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp