'Mugil Pete' brings back old-fashioned romance

A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

Bharath S Navunda’s Mugil Pete instantly reminds you of romantic movies from yesteryear - especially of Ravichandran films which had a few streaks of commercial elements. Though it is a commendable effort of the director to make an old-fashioned drama, one is unsure if such an experiment will make an impact today.

The story revolves around the couple Raja (Manuranjan Ravichandran) and Apoorva (Kayadu Lohar). It kicks off as a pleasant love story with Sridhar V Sambhram’s hummable melodies and background score, then turns into a moving story about separation. The narrative is about how the love between the two slowly wanes.

Bharath knows the intricacies of filmmaking and the importance of commercial elements in a love story. So, the romantic drama also has a bit of comedy and action sequences. However, the director has his bet on the hero Manuranjan Ravichandran. The way the audience perceives his performance will be a deciding factor in the success of the film.

Manuranjan shows potential as an actor and seems to have matched the expectations of the director. On the other hand, Kayadu Lohar is also a revelation, and this film might turn out to be a much-needed debut for the actress. Also, the supporting cast including Sadhu Kokila, Avinash, Tara, and Cockroach Sudhi have done a commendable job in the film.

However, technically the film turns out to be mediocre with not too many bold moves from the cinematographer and editing team. The movie should have been shorter as the scope of the subject doesn’t warrant such a long runtime. A tauter screenplay would have done a great deal in favor of the film. If you are one of those who like leisurely-paced romantic entertainers, Mugil Pete is for you. As far as the recreation of Ravichandran’s iconic scene from Premaloka in Mugil Pete, it is better to let the classics be.

Mugil Pete

Cast: Manuranjan RAvichandran, Kayad Lohar Tara, Avinash, Sadhu Kokila,and Prashanth Siddi,

Director: Bharath S Naunda

Rating: 3/5