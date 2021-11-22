Home Entertainment Review

'Mugil Pete' brings back old-fashioned romance

Bharath knows the intricacies of filmmaking and the importance of commercial elements in a love story.

Published: 22nd November 2021 09:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd November 2021 09:34 AM   |  A+A-

Mugil Pete

A still from 'Mugil Pete'.

By A Sharadhaa
Express News Service

Bharath S Navunda’s Mugil Pete instantly reminds you of romantic movies from yesteryear - especially of Ravichandran films which had a few streaks of commercial elements. Though it is a commendable effort of the director to make an old-fashioned drama, one is unsure if such an experiment will make an impact today.

The story revolves around the couple Raja (Manuranjan Ravichandran) and Apoorva (Kayadu Lohar). It kicks off as a pleasant love story with Sridhar V Sambhram’s hummable melodies and background score, then turns into a moving story about separation. The narrative is about how the love between the two slowly wanes.

Bharath knows the intricacies of filmmaking and the importance of commercial elements in a love story. So, the romantic drama also has a bit of comedy and action sequences. However, the director has his bet on the hero Manuranjan Ravichandran. The way the audience perceives his performance will be a deciding factor in the success of the film.

Manuranjan shows potential as an actor and seems to have matched the expectations of the director. On the other hand, Kayadu Lohar is also a revelation, and this film might turn out to be a much-needed debut for the actress. Also, the supporting cast including Sadhu Kokila, Avinash, Tara, and Cockroach Sudhi have done a commendable job in the film.

However, technically the film turns out to be mediocre with not too many bold moves from the cinematographer and editing team. The movie should have been shorter as the scope of the subject doesn’t warrant such a long runtime. A tauter screenplay would have done a great deal in favor of the film. If you are one of those who like leisurely-paced romantic entertainers, Mugil Pete is for you. As far as the recreation of Ravichandran’s iconic scene from Premaloka in Mugil Pete, it is better to let the classics be.

Mugil Pete

Cast: Manuranjan RAvichandran, Kayad Lohar Tara, Avinash, Sadhu Kokila,and Prashanth Siddi, 

Director: Bharath S Naunda

Rating: 3/5

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bharath S Navunda Mugil Pete

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from the Section
A still from 'Bunty Aur Babli 2' teaser.

'Bunty Aur Babli 2' movie review: A lazy, imperious sequel

A still from Home Sweet Home Alone''

'Home Sweet Home Alone' movie review: A joyless copy of a classic

A still from Sabhaapathy.

'Sabhaapathy' Review: Santhanam’s latest hero exercise is another misfire

Kadaseela Biriyani.

'Kadaseela Biriyani' Review: A dark, yet hilarious film

Garuda Gamana Vrishabha Vahana (GGVV) is an extraordinary work of art.

'Garuda Gamana Vrishabha Vahana' Review: Rage well captured

Gallery
Despite pleas to the authorities, some residents of Bengaluru continue to suffer from heavy water-logging and flooding each monsoon season. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
Cars and two-wheelers float in water, boats used to rescue the stranded in Bengaluru's Yelahanka
A spectacular military parade on the haloed Parmeshwaran Drill Square at Officers Training Academy (OTA) Chennai marked the commissioning of the SSC-112 and SSC(W)-26 and equivalent courses on 20 November 2021. (Photo | EPS)
Passing out parade at Officers Training Academy Chennai leaves audience spellbound
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp