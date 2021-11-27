Govinda Govinda movie review: Fun ride sans the original zest

A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

Govinda Govinda, a remake of the Telugu crime-comedy caper, Brochevarevarura, has a lot of local flavour but does not stray far from the original. Helmed by Thilak, the film does not have any signature visual work and heavily borrows from the original written and directed by Vivek Athreya.

The film tells the story of an aspiring director (Roopesh Shetty) who narrates an interesting script to a popular heroine, Padmavathi (Bhavana), with whom he plans to make a film. Parallelly, there is also a story that revolves around Venkat (Sumanth Shailendra), Keshav (Pavan Kumar) and Hari (Vijay Chendoor), three friends, disinterested in studies. They happen to connect with Alamelu (Kavitha Gowda), a new entrant to the college, and she instantly connects with the trio.

The daughter of the college principal (Achyuth Kumar), she is not able to come to terms with her father’s principled lifestyle, and works out ways to be away from him, hoping to fulfil her passion, for which she seeks help from her close friends. In an attempt to help her, the three youths come up with crazy ideas, which extends to robbery. How they get into a mess, and how it has a direct connection with the director is unravelled in the second half, creating a roller-coaster ride.

Basing the film in Bijapur and Bengaluru provides the film with Kannada nativity. The acting is functional in the film, which also scores very low on the technical front. The comedy-drama, which comes with an underlying message, does make for a one-time watch that had the potential to be a fun ride.