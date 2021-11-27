Home Entertainment Review

Govinda Govinda movie review: Fun ride sans the original zest

The comedy-drama, which comes with an underlying message, does make for a one-time watch that had the potential to be a fun ride. 

Published: 27th November 2021 09:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th November 2021 09:25 AM   |  A+A-

Bhavana
By A Sharadhaa
Express News Service

Govinda Govinda, a remake of the Telugu crime-comedy caper, Brochevarevarura, has a lot of local flavour but does not stray far from the original. Helmed by Thilak, the film does not have any signature visual work and heavily borrows from the original written and directed by Vivek Athreya.

The film tells the story of an aspiring director (Roopesh Shetty) who narrates an interesting script to a popular heroine, Padmavathi (Bhavana), with whom he plans to make a film. Parallelly, there is also a story that revolves around Venkat (Sumanth Shailendra), Keshav (Pavan Kumar) and Hari (Vijay Chendoor), three friends, disinterested in studies. They happen to connect with Alamelu (Kavitha Gowda), a new entrant to the college, and she instantly connects with the trio.

The daughter of the college principal (Achyuth Kumar), she is not able to come to terms with her father’s principled lifestyle, and works out ways to be away from him, hoping to fulfil her passion, for which she seeks help from her close friends. In an attempt to help her, the three youths come up with crazy ideas, which extends to robbery. How they get into a mess, and how it has a direct connection with the director is unravelled in the second half, creating a roller-coaster ride.

Basing the film in Bijapur and Bengaluru provides the film with Kannada nativity. The acting is functional in the film, which also scores very low on the technical front. The comedy-drama, which comes with an underlying message, does make for a one-time watch that had the potential to be a fun ride. 

Movie: Govinda Govinda
Cast: Sumanth Shailendra, Bhavana, Kavitha Gowda, Roopesh Shetty, Vijay Chendoor and Pavan Kumar
Director: Thilak
Rating: 2.5/5
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Govinda Govinda Brochevarevarura Thilak Sumanth Shailendra

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from the Section

Movie Review | Love Me Instead is a beautiful but gut-wrenching tale

Drushyam 2

Drushyam 2 movie review: As sincere as a remake can be

A still from 'House of Gucci'.

House of Gucci movie review: Lady Gaga shines bright in an unengaging film

Antim: The Final Truth

Antim-The Final Truth movie review: The end is far

A still from John Abraham-starrer 'Satyameva Jayate 2'.

Satyameva Jayate 2 movie review: Triply annoying than the last

Gallery
Despite pleas to the authorities, some residents of Bengaluru continue to suffer from heavy water-logging and flooding each monsoon season. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
Cars and two-wheelers float in water, boats used to rescue the stranded in Bengaluru's Yelahanka
A spectacular military parade on the haloed Parmeshwaran Drill Square at Officers Training Academy (OTA) Chennai marked the commissioning of the SSC-112 and SSC(W)-26 and equivalent courses on 20 November 2021. (Photo | EPS)
Passing out parade at Officers Training Academy Chennai leaves audience spellbound
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp