Home Entertainment Review

'Shiddat' review: Love’s labour’s lost

In Shiddat, after 50 minutes of characters driving each other up the wall, the film finally drops the DDLJ reference.

Published: 02nd October 2021 09:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd October 2021 09:59 AM   |  A+A-

A still from 'Shiddat'.

A still from 'Shiddat'.

By Shilajit Mitra
Express News Service

In Shiddat, after 50 minutes of characters driving each other up the wall, the film finally drops the DDLJ reference. Soon-to-be married Kartika (Radhika Madan) tells casual fling Jaggi (Sunny Kaushal) that if he still feels the same way about her after three months, and can show up at her nuptials in London, she’ll cancel her wedding. Is she serious? Will Kartika, who at the outset says there’s more to marriage than love, make good on her promise? To me, it just seems like a way to shake off a pushy date.

A not-so-effective way. Shiddat is the sort of movie where everyone — especially its self-willed lead character — takes things literally. We first meet Jaggi at a wedding, not his own but someone else’s, where the groom is giving a speech about crossing all borders for love. It so moves Jaggi that, three years later, he’s on his own, footing it across Europe with other immigrants to reach London. Gautam (Mohit Raina), an Indian diplomat in Paris, and the same groom in the aforementioned scene, looks aghast when he finds Jaggi in a holding cell. Should have held that whiskey...

Jaggi tells his story, which begins with him meeting Kartika at a sports meet three months ago. Their very first scene spells trouble: catching her by the pool (she’s a swimmer, he plays hockey), Jaggi clicks a picture of her without permission and uploads it online. That should be enough, in 2021, to have him expunged and facing legal charges.

But Kartika isn’t offended so much as positively provoked, raiding his locker room and filming Jaggi in the shower. A little later, she pushes him into the pool and revives him with CPR. Director Kunal Deshmukh probably thinks he’s flipping the script on old Bollywood: boy chases girl, harasses her, she softly relents. Yet the opposite doesn’t quite work for Shiddat, with both Jaggi and Kartika coming across as a bit cracked and difficult to trust.

The film returns to the present day, breaks for coffee, and is off again. The secondary love story — that of Gautam and his activist wife Ira (Diana Penty) — is straightforward, reminiscent, what with all the Shah Rukh Khan references, of the crumbling marriage in Chalte Chalte (2003). Like that film, the conflict here is career, an outspoken Ira telling her servile, diplomatic husband that she married him and not ‘the Government of India’.

Shiddat, admittedly, is not a film about the refugee crisis. The world of camps, checkpoints and detention centres is only a backdrop for Jaggi’s grand odyssey. Stranded in Calais — a port city in France — he resolves to swim the English Channel to Dover (near London). The idea is so ridiculous that Gautam initially entertains it, then regrets when Jaggi makes eyes at a swim store. Mohit is frequently entertaining in these parts, his hard-hat manner comically playing off Sunny’s trainwreck-y spunk.

At 140 minutes, Shiddat stretches time, logic and audience goodwill. The ending feels purposeful — except I doubt what that purpose is, given the muddle of emotions this film leaves you with. Its innate silliness — Jaggi, jumping off a roof, lands in a pile of cushions — overrides any real comment about romantic hedonism or its fallout. It’s all crazy, stupid, and laughably short on love. 

Film: Shiddat

Cast: Sunny Kaushal, Radhika Madan, Mohit Raina, Diana Penty

Director: Kunal Deshmukh

Streaming on Disney+ Hotstar
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Shiddat Shiddat Review Shiddat Film Review Shiddat Movie Review

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from the Section
A still from 'Intrusion'

'Intrusion' review: Freida Pinto tries to lift lacklustre writing

A still from 'Republic'.

'Republic' review: An engaging critique on corruption

A still from 'Mohandas'.

'Mohandas' review: Apt capture of the adolescent times of the Mahatma

A still from 'Sivakumarin Sabadham'.

'Sivakumarin Sabadham' review: A rudderless, even if fairly self-aware, message film

A still from 'Rudra Thaandavam'.

'Rudra Thaandavam' review: Better craft, better cast, and yet, similar problems

Gallery
According to Forbes, Ronaldo is set to earn $125 million before taxes in the 2021-22 season, with $70 million coming from salary and bonus for his return to United. PSG has the most representatives in the top-10 list while Andres Iniesta remains one of th
World’s highest-paid footballers 2021: Cristiano Ronaldo's Manchester United switch helps him to reclaim top spot from Lionel Messi
The Emmys 2021 showed that the OTT shows have mastered an art which originated with the Television. Starting with Netflix's 'The Crown' and 'Queen's Gambit', the list goes on with Apple TV+'s 'Ted Lasso' and Disney+ Hotstar's 'I May Destroy You' and many more. Here's a look at all the winners of the award show bestowed by the Television Academy.
In Pics | 'The Crown' leads the pack as OTT shows dominate the Emmys 2021
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp