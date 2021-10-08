Home Entertainment Review

'Bhramam' movie review: A half-decent remake with few highs

Andhadhun benefitted from a relatively shorter runtime and tighter editing but that doesn't work with the Malayalam remake.

Published: 08th October 2021 10:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th October 2021 11:09 AM   |  A+A-

Prithviraj in a still from 'Brahmam'

Prithviraj in a still from 'Brahmam'. (Photo| Cinema Express)

By Sajin Shrijith
Express News Service

Before I get into the review of Bhramam, I would like to point out a great example of a filmmaker (Christopher Nolan) giving his own unique spin to the source material (Insomnia, 1997) when he remade it. It seemed fresh while essentially telling the same story. One notable difference was in the way they ended. Two different outcomes, you see.

I hoped Ravi K Chandran's Bhramam - the Malayalam remake of Sriram Raghavan's Andhadhun - would give me a similar feeling. It didn't. There are minor noticeable differences confined for the most part to the visual choices and, to a smaller extent, the third act of the screenplay, but that's about it. We'll get to the latter in a while. No spoilers, of course. First, the performances.

Let's admit that Andhadhun was not an acting exercise. It was more about the plot, and the actors were there to service it and not have their performances take all the limelight. But what worked in that film's favour is how all the actors managed to keep their performances restrained, even when they were required to get whacky. The acting and storytelling operated in perfect synchronicity.

There was no attempt from one to overshadow the other. Everything worked like the beats of a piece of great classical music - piano, in this case. I remember being incredibly relaxed while watching Andhadhun for the first time on the big screen because it was staged and edited in a way that kept you thoroughly invested in the storytelling.

Bhramam, on the other hand, have areas that test one's patience. Even a versatile composer like Jakes Bejoy can only do so much in a film confused about where to place his music. It's like taking part in a musical chair where everyone is always seated.

In Andhadhun, the characters behaved as if every event in the film is happening for the first time. The characters in Bhramam seem to have been rehearsing their reactions to situations that they have already foreseen.

The Simi in Andhadhun (played by the unmatchable, irreplaceable Tabu) seemed more complex than she lets on.  This Simi feels like the TikTok version in comparison. At one point, Ray Mathews (Prithviraj) calls Simi a "TikTok heroine". Well, he is right. But the funny thing is he sometimes acts like a TikTok star too.

Having said that, Bhramam manages to be a half-decent remake simply because the actors, including Mamta, get it right in some places. The culprits are straight out of film-noir. I also felt they did something interesting with Ray, the blind (or not?) pianist who shows up at the wrong place, at the wrong time. Prithviraj effectively oscillates between innocence and mischief, particularly in the first half. Ray is an oddball who goes around acting like a saint.

For instance, he wouldn't indulge in adultery to further his goals, but he has already proved to be someone with shaky morals on account of a particular habit. Ray reminds me of that guy who secretly admires a sensual photoshoot on Instagram but goes on Twitter to talk about the objectification of women in item songs.

There are moments where Prithviraj reminded me of Mohanlal and Mukesh from the 80s and 90s comedies in which the main characters used their charm to fool women. I also liked what they did with the unreliable narrator trope here. Unlike in the original, the minutely altered third act makes us doubt the veracity of the flashback that Ray narrates "two years later" in the climax. If I remember correctly, this plot development was approached in Andhadhun as if that's the truth.

Unni Mukundan as Dinesh  - the dubious cop with 'brawns, but no brains'—is quite hilarious in some places. I liked that he didn't try to imitate Manav Vij's Inspector Manohar in Andhadhun. The humour at times comes from the idea that Dinesh isn't as successful as Manohar when it comes to concealing his nervousness.

Sometimes it's the meta situation that does it, like when Dinesh is trying to finish a dozen eggs while dodging questions from his wife (Ananya, also funny). Anyone aware of Unni's fitness habits and real-life persona will let out a chuckle or two at these moments.

I initially wanted to approach Bhramam as though I'm watching it for the first time, but that's hard to do when one has seen the original. Having seen Andhadhun twice, the visuals are still fresh in my mind. So when the remake is mostly a frame-by-frame remake, it simply becomes a 'spot the differences' game. Perhaps it would work for those unfamiliar with Andhadhun.

The makers claimed that Bhramam is funnier. I have to disagree. Yes, it did make me laugh in a few places but whatever energy the film had at the beginning fizzles out the minute Jagadish enters the picture, and through no fault of his own. He is good. In fact, I was happy to see that vintage Jagadish again. But it seems to me the film lost interest in its characters after a certain point.

It's like waiting long for the punchline to land and then being told that the punchline came, did its job and left already. Andhadhun benefitted from a relatively shorter runtime and tighter editing. Bhramam made me check the watch.

Michael Caine once said that only unsuccessful films should be remade, provided one finds a sure-shot way to improve the original. As someone who starred in a lacklustre remake of one of his brilliant early starring vehicles, he should know.

Director: Ravi K Chandran

Starring: Prithviraj Sukumaran, Mamta Mohandas, Unni Mukundan, Raashi Khanna, Jagadish

Streaming on: Amazon Prime Video

Rating: 2.5/5

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bhramam Bhramam film review Ravi K Chandran Prithviraj Prithviraj Sukumaran Jagadish Unni Mukundan Raashi Khanna Mamta Mohandas

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from the Section
Leander Paes and Mahesh Bhupathi.

Zee5 docuseries 'Break Point' chronicles India's golden era in tennis

Suraj Gowda makes his directorial debut with 'Ninna Sanihake'.

Suraj Gowda puts best foot forward in his directorial debut 'Ninna Sanihake'

A still from 'A Quiet Place Part II'.

A Quiet Place Part II: A taut, engaging sequel

A still from Endravathu Oru Naal.

Endravathu Oru Naal: Good intentions alone don’t make a film

A still from Kondapolam.

Kondapolam: A well-intentioned yet haphazard coming-of-age tale

Gallery
From Priyanka and Rahul Gandhi of Congress to Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin and West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, Opposition leaders across India have strongly condemned the killing of farmers by a convoy that allegedly included the son of a minister and the UP g
'Fascism', 'Jallianwala Bagh', 'Hitler': Lakhimpur Kheri farmers' killing leads to strong reactions by Opposition leaders
Here is the list of contestants in the fifth season of popular reality show Bigg Boss in Tamil hosted by Kamal Haasan. (Photo | Vijay Television Twitter)
Bigg Boss Tamil Season 5: Check out the list of contestants
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp