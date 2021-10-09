Suraj Gowda puts best foot forward in his directorial debut 'Ninna Sanihake'

A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

With his directorial debut, Ninna Sanihake, Suraj Gowda has come up with a good story, but the execution turns out to be a bit underwhelming. There is an interesting and debatable subject at the core of Suraj’s film, which tells the story of a live-in couple and depicts their sweet and sour moments.

A prank brings together Amrutha (Dhanya Ramkumar), a dentist, and Aditya (Suraj Gowda), an amateur photographer. Soon they find themselves in love with each other. They later move in together without telling their parents and neighbors.

When things seem to go smoothly, a small misunderstanding creates a dent in their relationship. The modern romantic drama is then about whether or not the couple patches up.

The actor-turned-director Suraj Gowda has managed to do a decent job behind the camera and deserves applause. But due to the simplistic narrative and ordinary dialogue deliveries, the film does not make a long-lasting impression. Also, the film’s script doesn’t warrant the long run time (it’s about 2-hour long). Some sharp editing could have made it crisp.

Ninna Sanihake marks Dhanya Ramkumar’s debut and she has put her best foot forward. It will be interesting to see how she takes her career forward from here. Rajinikanth, who plays a supporting role, provides some effective light-hearted humour, while Sowmya Bhat’s role gives an insight into how young girls are victimized in the name of love.

One of the highlights of the film is Raghu Dixit’s music - especially the song Male Male Maleye. The film is also aided by DOP Abhilash Kalathi’s work, which is more efficient in the song sequences. In a film that discusses the pros and cons of live-in relationships, actor Suraj’s first attempt at direction needs all encouragement from the audience.

Ninna Sanihake

Cast: Suraj Gowda, Dhanya Ramkumar, Rajinikanth and Sowmya Bhat

Director : Suraj Gowda