Home Entertainment Review

'Bhavai' movie review: Dullness all over this limp satire

The only promise of Bhavai is in its exploration of art and blind faith. Otherwise, it’s a rather dull affair, a sluggish love story further slowed by bland filmmaking

Published: 23rd October 2021 09:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd October 2021 09:01 AM   |  A+A-

'Bhavai' poster

'Bhavai' poster

By Shilajit Mitra
Express News Service

In the silent era, filmmakers used mythological stories to evoke national unity. Today, that effect is drastically opposite. A single misstep could lead to legal complaints, scene deletions, and — since Padmaavat (2018) — panicky title changes. All of which befell Bhavai, Hardik Gajjar’s film that was attacked over a month before release. Sadly, this negative press is all I’d remember of the movie. The actual film is so listless I’d only recommend it to insomniacs and trolls.

It does offer an enjoyable early scene: a ramleela procession passing through a crowded lane in a Gujarat village. The actors are all decked up but unmoved. Sita is tired, Laxman is irate, and Ram is faking his smile. An old woman sees the chariot and clasps her hands in prayer. “They haven’t even offered us water,” the actors mutter under their breath, baking in the sun. “They don’t think us human.”

Raja Ram Joshi (Pratik Gandhi), a slacker from a nearby village, gets wind of the troupe. He asks for a role but is rejected. Finally, when the actor playing Raavan falls sick, Raja is called in. His audition is a hit; after fumbling for a while, he grabs a trident and is transformed into a convincing Raavan. But the role also sets him up for a fall, given his interest in Rani (Aindrita Ray), who plays Sita.

Hardik, making a satire in contemporary Gujarat, is cautious about his approach. A greenroom conversation between Raja and a co-star, which was shown in the trailer, has been removed (judging by the rushed ending, there may have been other deletions). It’s a pity, really, since Bhavai’s only promise is in its exploration of art and blind faith. Otherwise, it’s a rather dull affair, a sluggish love story further slowed by ordinary performances and bland filmmaking.

The makers do capture the life of nautanki performers with some authenticity. The itinerant actors double up as tailors, electricians and cooks. They’re paid a pittance—and that too on the basis of role and stature. Rajesh Sharma is fun to watch as the house Hanuman; sliding in on a cart—it’s the Sanjeevani mountain scene—he pauses for a sponsor announcement, then resumes when it’s done.

The main leads, by contrast, are forgettable, and the film binds them in treacly parallels. Rani is held captive by her boss, Raja is banished by his father, and Flora Saini—playing Kaikeyi onstage—is also the vamp off it. The voice of Udit Narayan in ‘Mohe Ram Rang Rang De’ took me back to Swades (2004), which had a ramleela sequence for the ages. “Remove Raavan from your mind,” sang Mohan Bhargava, “and you’ll find Ram.” Bhavai makes the same point, but with none of the subtlety.

Film: Bhavai
Director: Hardik Gajjar
Cast: Pratik Gandhi, Aindrita Ray, Rajesh Sharma, Ankur Vikal, Abhimanyu Singh
Streaming on: Disney+ Hotstar

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bhavai Bhavai poster

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from the Section
the chestnut man

'The Chestnut Man' review: A flawed system under siege

A still from 'Dune'

'Dune' film review: A moving, meditative epic

'Oh Manapenne!' review: A decent remake that misses a few beats

The travel-comedy-drama is more about the drama and travel and lacks a solid space for the humour parts.

'Rathnan Prapancha' review:  A warm and emotional hug

A still from 'Natyam'

'Natyam' movie review: A massive misstep

Gallery
Most Valuable Player (MVP) of the season: RCB's Harshal Patel -- 264.5 points
IPL 2021 stats: From Orange & Purple cap winners to player to hit most sixes, season records that you don't want to miss
WHAT IS A 'GOLDEN VISA'? In 2019, the UAE implemented a new system for long-term residence visas. The new system enables foreigners to live, work and study in the UAE.
UAE Golden Visa explained: Who is eligible to apply and what students, entrepreneurs should know? 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp