'Natyam' movie review: A massive misstep

Classical dance’s bond with Telugu cinema dates back to the 1970s. From Siri Siri Muvva (1976) and Sagara Sangamam (1983) to Mayuri (1985) and Swarna Kamalam (1988), mainstream films that incorporate dance as a core essence of the story have cast a magical spell at the box office. Although the rendezvous has taken a backseat in the 90s and 2000s, renowned Kuchipudi dancer Sandhya Raju has taken the mantle to expand her repertoire to Telugu cinema with a period film called Natyam.

Inspired by true incidents, this classical dance-based film with an unconventional story focuses on the triumphs and difficulties a classical dancer Sitara (Sandhya Raju) faces in life. The story begins in the present in a fictional village called Natyam, where a young girl, Sitara dreams of performing the story of Kadambari, against the superstitious beliefs of her guru (Aditya Menon). In the process, Sitara falls in love with a city-bred fusion dancer Rohith (Rohith Behal) and some unexpected circumstances compel her to move out of her village. What happens next? Does Sitara accomplish her dream form the crux of Natyam?

Much like the aforesaid films, the real pleasure in Natyam lies in its charming setting, believable characters, and breathtaking visuals. Natyam is so much about dance that you wonder if it should be called a film at all.

The majority of the film’s run time has dance sequences, almost in a dance competition-like setting, and even the most dramatic scenes feel staged, as though we were watching a television reality show. Natyam isn’t a bad film, but it’s not a good film either. It’s the kind of film that keeps you waiting for something to happen, but nothing ever does. The problem with this film is that even though the characters and the story have depth and personality, the pace is so sluggish, and the plot is so scant that it’s hard to become invested in what’s happening in the film.

There’s no element of surprise or unpredictability in its screenplay; and as a result, even though the film is only two hours long, you find yourself exhausted by the time the lights come back on. Save for the boring romantic track, the film’s first half in fact has a bunch of endearing moments, and the director seems more capable of handling these conventional scenes.

As the film’s second half kicks in, it becomes clear the director had no idea where to go with the story.

The film has a soothing soundtrack by Shravan Bharadwaj and some of the supporting cast makes an impression, particularly Subhalekha Sudhakar and Bhanupriya, who play ungodly village head and the female lead’s mother respectively.

Sandhya Raju has a warm vibe to her and she breathes life into her part. But it’s Kamal Kamaraju as Hari Babu – the son of a dance guru – seems to get the tone that is required here. He delivers a confident performance as a good-looking man with no moral compass. Rohith Behal, who plays a fusion dancer, is dull and ineffective. Overall, Natyam exudes honesty, but it’s narrated from a script that’s too weak and as a result, the film ends up as a massive misstep.

