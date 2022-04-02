Home Entertainment Review

Sanchari’s magic all the way

Director Praveen Krupakar deserves applause for taking up the theme of environment conservation and drawing a stellar performance from Sanchari Vijay; unfortunately in one of his last films.

By A Sharadhaa
Express News Service

Director Praveen Krupakar deserves applause for taking up the theme of environment conservation and drawing a stellar performance from Sanchari Vijay; unfortunately in one of his last films. With a powerful narrative, the film is equally aided by its performances. The film provides great scope to the director and actors, who make brilliant usage of the opportunity.

Revolving around Kunna aka Kunnegowda (Sanchari Vijay) who belongs to the Soliga tribe, the film highlights his affection for nature, his knowledge about various species of trees, and his undying desire to preserve nature. Suffering from moderate mental retardation, Kunna lives with his mother, Kethamma (Mangala) when the Government of Karnataka sanctions a road plan from his village to the highway.

The plan disturbs the MLA of the area it costs him 450 acres of land. He conspires with officials in land acquisition resulting in the afforestation of over 140 trees. This provokes Kunna and he bravely opposes the plan and even writes a letter to the Chief Minister. What happens next, forms the rest of the plot.

Amid commercial potboilers and larger-than-life dramas, Taledanda is a novel and honest attempt by Praveen Krupakar. Both Sanchari Vijay and Mangala deliver extraordinary performances. Other than a few disturbing and repetitive episodes, the flow remains seamless.

The fact that Taledanda is a film set in the backdrop of nature makes for a visual spectacle by cinematographer Ashok Kashyap. The events that happen in Kunna and Kethamma have the potential to enlighten people about climatic changes if taken seriously.

Taledanda
Cast: Sanchari Vijay, Mangala N, B Suresh, Mandya Ramesh, Ramesh Pandit, Chaitra Achar, Bhavani Prakash
Director: Praveen Krupakar
Rating: 2.5/5

