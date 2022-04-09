Home Entertainment Review

An engaging placeholder film that falls a bit short  

After the first few years of being entranced by witchcraft and wizardry, it becomes clear that JK Rowling’s story was a statement against fascism.

Published: 09th April 2022 08:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th April 2022 08:27 AM   |  A+A-

Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore

By Avinash Ramachandran
Express News Service

Harry Potter is a once-in-a-generation cultural phenomenon. After the first few years of being entranced by witchcraft and wizardry, it becomes clear that JK Rowling’s story was a statement against fascism. The Fantastic Beasts series speaks of the importance of fighting against fascism and the necessity of inclusivity… here though, there is no room for subtlety. In a post-truth world, writers JK Rowling and Steve Kloves understand the importance of making it as obvious as possible and their latest attempt at doing this is The Secrets of Dumbledore.

The film continues from where it left off in Crimes of Grindelwald, albeit with a slight casting change: Gellert Grindelwald is now played by Mads Mikkelsen, not Johnny Depp. The eccentricity of Johnny gets swapped with the sophistication of Mads. Grindelwald, you see, wants to wage a war against the Muggles and have the world inhabited only by his kind. We see the makers avoiding all pretense and showing Albus Dumbledore (a brilliant Jude Law) and Grindelwald as star-crossed lovers, even though the latter has corrupted the system and people with his hate-mongering. Who should go against the machinations of Grindelwald and Co.? 

The adventures of this eclectic group aren’t exactly fascinating, but the individual characters do go through their respective journeys, which makes up for the entertainment quotient. Be it the Indiana Jones-esque sequence featuring Newt and Theseus, the ballroom escape featuring Professor Hicks and Kowalski, or the final switcheroo comedy with a bunch of suitcases, Secrets of Dumbledore has a lot going for it. However, the lack of big action set pieces is a bit of a dampener.          

While Secrets of Dumbledore isn’t exactly brilliant, it does feel like an upgrade on the franchise’s previous film, The Crimes of Grindelwald, which suffered from the ‘Middle Film Syndrome’. The franchise has always been planned as a five-film series, and often, in such franchises, the second, third and fourth films feel like they are building up to something large: in the case of this franchise, the final, famous war between Gellert Grindelwald and Albus Dumbledore. Let’s not forget, this franchise is as much about Newt Scamander too, and this is perhaps where The Crimes of Grindelwald missed a trick by not focussing much on its protagonist. This film makes no such mistake though.

For those not acquainted with the magical world of Harry Potter, and the even more magical world of Newt Scamander, the third instalment might be a difficult beast to handle, but those who know a Qilin from a Hippogriff will see that this is quite an efficient placeholder film.

Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore
Cast: Eddie Redmayne, Jude Law, Mads Mikkelsen, Dan Fogler
Director: David Yates
Rating: 3/5

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore Eddie Redmayne Jude Law Mads Mikkelsen Dan Fogler David Yates

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from the Section
A still from Cobalt Blue. ( File Photo)

This Adaptation Works in Parts

Ghani

Laughable cliche-ridden snoozefest
 

Thriller that fails to deliver the intended message

Important, well-made film that questions the system

Dasvi

Abhishek Bachchan starrer is strictly passable

Gallery
CSK all-rounder Dwayne Bravo went past Lasith Malinga to become the IPL's highest wicket-taker during his team's match against LSG. Now, let's take a look at the top 15 highest wicket-takers in IPL. (Photo | Agencies)
Dwayne Bravo to Vinay Kumar: Check out the list of top 15 highest wicket-takers in IPL
Sri Lanka Police fired tear gas and a water canon to disperse several hundred people protesting near the private residence of the country’s President Gotabaya Rajapaksa. The people had gathered to protest the economic hardships faced by them. (Photo | AP)
Sri Lanka Economic Crisis: Violent protests erupt outside President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's residence
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp