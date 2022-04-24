Home Entertainment Review

Anatomy of a Scandal review: Effective Exploration of Patriarchy

Based on Sarah Vaughan’s renowned novel of the same name, Anatomy of a Scandal exposes the powerful world it is set in.

Published: 24th April 2022

By Mrinal Rajaram
Express News Service

Based on Sarah Vaughan’s renowned novel of the same name, Anatomy of a Scandal exposes the powerful world it is set in—the top echelons of the British Parliament, and the male politicians within. Veneer, sophistication, and polish may all be present at said level, but scratch the surface and you find that the patriarchy you see everywhere is rampant there too.

Men with wealth, pedigree and considerable influence can get away easily. James Whitehouse (Friend), an English MP with close ties to the PM, is one such man. On the outside, he is charming, a people’s politician, a loyal husband, and a dedicated father. But the thing about an impossibly clean image is that the bubble bursts some day. In James’ case, his affair with a young parliamentary researcher in his office becomes tabloid fodder even as he scrambles to break the news to Sophie (Miller), his wife.

She is barely allowed to process the information when the PM’s foul-mouthed Communications Director barges in on the couple’s exchange. Tom Southern (Britain’s PM) and James’ close friendship dates back to their raucous Oxford days. He is advised to lie low, until the smoke clears.

It all rings familiar, doesn’t it? This is only the start of a complex web of deceit, with an allegation of rape at the eye of the storm as well. The miniseries is particularly notable for its pacing and acting. There’s control over how much information is revealed, especially in the opening episodes. This means that your anticipation levels are constantly high. The technique of an unreliable narrator (through framing) is utilised in the beginning, with the story being told in snatches… This is to blur the truth and obfuscate us. The show’s dialogue points the viewer in the right moral direction, and paints the picture of a man’s journey from a rowdy collegiate golden boy to a seemingly straight-talking, upright Member of the Parliament.

Sienna Miller’s transformation from the supportive wife to the discerning woman of a household is terrific. She goes through the many stages of grief before finally putting herself in the shoes of women who have been taken advantage of by entitled men. Michelle Dockery, Rupert Friend, Naomi Scott and Josette Simon may all play second fiddle to Miller, but they all pitch in well too. The many relationships in this story combine to add a lot of value: be it the central one involving James and Sophie, or the complex bond between Kate and her married partner, or even the unlikely camaraderie between the prosecutor and the defence lawyer.

A primary theme of the show is how the past often foretells the future. This show that raises subjects as important as consent, patriarchy, privilege, and male entitlement, effectively addresses the unfair power differential between men and women, even in the highest and the most sophisticated spaces.                                                                                                                

