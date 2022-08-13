Home Entertainment Review

'Macherla Niyojakavargam' review: A dated story that doesn’t rise above its clichés

Macherla Niyojakavargam is painfully predictable and ridiculously repetitive, even as the film’s second half is punctuated by over-the-top action sequences, and endless confrontations.

Published: 13th August 2022 07:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th August 2022 08:16 AM   |  A+A-

A poster of the film 'Macherla Niyojakavargam'

By Murali Krishna CH
Express News Service

The trend of unfolding faction feud love stories began with Venkatesh-starrer Preminchukundam Raa (1997). Ever since, we have seen countless films, including the recently released The Warrior, revolving around similar tropes and getting varied outcomes at the box office. Continuing the trend, Nithiin’s latest release Macherla Niyojakavargam, too, revolves around a love story that is set against the backdrop of factional violence. However, the only novel factor about this film is that instead of Rayalaseema, the action shifts to the Palnadu region.

There are many reasons why Macherla Niyojakavargam is a difficult film to sit through, but major among them is its predictability and old-school narration. The core flaw is that it is a poorly written film. As with most films of this kind, one always knows that there would be really little to deal with in terms of events. The 80s-style action entertainer sees Nithiin as Siddharth Reddy aka Siddhu, a sincere IAS officer, who dispenses his own unique brand of justice, which includes a faceoff with the politicians, landing a whack on the face of rowdies or flexing his muscles to wallop the villain’s gang. His nemesis in the film is Rajappa an evil politician and rowdy of Macherla, played by Samuthirakani, who delivers an over-the-top loud performance.

The flimsy plot showcases the IAS officer’s tireless crusade against a tyrant-like political leader, which sees him clashing with the system. There’s also an obligatory romantic track between Siddhu- Swathi (Krithi Shetty) and Siddhu- Nidhi (Catherine Tresa), but the film’s strength, to an extent, lies in the comedy of Gunthalakadi Gurnadham (Vennela Kishore). Interestingly, Kishore gets more screen time than the leading ladies of the film. Despite some high voltage action sequences -- including one in which Siddhu smacks the goons in his office and in the heart of the town -- Macherla Niyojakavargam wears you out over the course of its 122-minute runtime because it all seems so familiar.

With Nithiin’s character, debutant director MS Raja Shekar Reddy seems to have offered his dreamy take on the lover boy turned-angry government officer. But the film doesn’t have the smartness to be a likeable action entertainer and ends up as a routine power-greedy and corrupt politician subplot, and comes loaded as the celebration of a formulaic fare. All of this has a visible impact on the performances as well. Except for Vennela Kishore, the entire cast of this film grates with annoying performances. Samuthirakani, despite being a promising actor, just can’t seem to save the film.

It’s time Nithiin begins to work on his diction and pronounce words clearly. Sometimes he speaks so fast that no one can understand what he is saying. It is frustrating to see his efforts going down the drain with poor script selection. Macherla Niyojakavargam is painfully predictable and ridiculously repetitive, even as the film’s second half is punctuated by over-the-top action sequences, endless confrontations, and the so-called ‘punch’ dialogues. The film is crowded with Telugu film clichés and flogging off moments from several hits of the yesteryear. As a result, it is difficult to determine exactly who the film was made for!

Macherla Niyojakavargam
CAST: Nithiin, Krithi Shetty, Catherine Tresa, Samuthirakani
DIRECTOR: MS Raja Shekar Reddy

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Macherla Niyojakavargam Macherla Niyojakavargam review Nithiin Krithi Shetty

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from the Section

'Super-Pets' review: Far from being perfect animation film, but wins the hearts of viewers across age groups

A still from the film, 'Carter'.

'Carter' review: Netflix's South Korean movie is an action extravaganza with mediocre storyline 

'Raksha Bandhan' review: Revels in its conservatism then reprimands you for it

'Thallumaala' review: Eminently enjoyable when not being self-indulgent

Banniri Bengalurigella, the first single from 'Made in Bengaluru', is a tribute to Kannada theatre tradition

Gallery
Author Salman Rushdie was attacked and stabbed on the stage at an event in New York City on Friday. He was about to deliver his speech when the attacker, a 24-year-old Muslim man Hadi Matar, stormed onto the stage and stabbed the author. Here is a look at
IN PICS | Persecuted author Salman Rushdie's life decoded
World Elephant Day is celebrated on August 12 every year to raise awareness about the plight of elephants all over the world. Although elephants are largely celebrated and worshipped across many temples in the country, they continue to be threatened by habitat loss and fragmentation, poaching, and retaliatory killing due to conflict with humans.
World Elephant Day: Here are some facts that point out the plight of these animals
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp