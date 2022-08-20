Home Entertainment Review

'Love 360' review: Shashank’s new film is all about newness 

Director  Shashank’s belief that the beginning of anything is the most important moment in someone’s life has made him introduce a bunch of newcomers as leads.

Published: 20th August 2022 07:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th August 2022 07:37 AM   |  A+A-

A still from 'Love 360'

By A Sharadhaa
Express News Service

Director Shashank’s belief that the beginning of anything is the most important moment in someone’s life has made him introduce a bunch of newcomers as leads. With his latest release, Love 360, Shashank introduces doctor- turned-actor Praveen in Kannada cinema and has cast Rachana Inder in her first solo female lead. The strength of Love 360 is the fresh faces who bring a certain liveliness to this love drama. Set in coastal Karnataka, Ram (Praveen), a boat mechanic, is in love with Jaanu (Rachana Inder), who has selective memory loss. The two orphans travel together and eventually, Ram becomes both her lover and her guardian. He is also known as Mr. Perfect 360 in the area.

Their romantic life suddenly hits a roadblock when a crime occurs, and Jaanu becomes the suspect. How he manages to save her, and what happens next culminates in a rather unpredictable ending. Shashank’s vision with Love 360 is not candyfloss romance.

The director has been effective in displaying the bonding of the lead pair, and their struggles. While showcasing the love saga between the two innocent souls, Shashank also gives an insight into the lives of people dealing with disorders, and has presented the intense and sensitive subject thoughtfully. Working around limited characters makes the film stand out as an unusual love story.

The director’s workshops for the two lead actors have not gone waste as both newcomers are effective in their respective characters. Praveen realistically presents his character, and one can see the hard work he has put into his first film, which also proves his calibre for action sequences. Rachana Inder, who had a brief role in Love Mocktail, has matured in terms of her acting skills and plays the part of Jaanu with innocence and grace. Kavya Shastri’s presence becomes a testing point of love.

Gopal Krishna Deshpande perfectly handles his role as an area inspector while Danny Kuttappa as the antagonist and others have justified their respective characters. Mahantesh Hiremath comes at a crucial point of the story and brings a surprise twist to the whole plot. The songs and background score by composer Arjun Janya are meaningful, and the soulful romantic track, Jagave Neenu Gelathiya, is one of the highlights of the film. The camera work by Abilash Kalathi lends authenticity to the story, and characters. An in-form Shashank delivers an unusual love saga with a crime twist in Love 360, which launches the career of Praveen, who shows potential, and can go places if he chooses the right subjects.

LOVE 360
Cast: Praveen, Rachana Inder, Kavya Shastri, Gopal Krishna
Deshpande, Danny Kuttappa, Mahantesh Hiremath
Director: Shashank

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Shashank Love 360 Praveen Rachana Inder

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from the Section

An Endearing Romcom

'Highway' review: A flat, downright boring ride

'Tamilrockerz' review: A great opportunity frittered

Pathonpathaam Noottandu to hit screens on September 8

Dobaaraa (Photo | Instagram)

'Dobaaraa' review: Only works when it’s having fun

Gallery
The CBI on Friday raided the home of Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and 30 other locations in connection with the Delhi Excise Policy as the agency claimed that Rs 1 crore had allegedly been paid to a company belonging to a close associate of the AAP politician. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
PHOTOS | CBI raids Delhi Deputy CM Sisodia's house, 30 locations; names him in FIR over alleged excise scam
In the midst of a severe flood situation across districts, the formation of a fresh low-pressure system that is likely to bring more rain misery to the affected areas has the Odisha government on its toes again. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
IN PHOTOS | Deep depression to cross Odisha, West Bengal coasts
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp