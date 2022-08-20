'Love 360' review: Shashank’s new film is all about newness 

A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

Director Shashank’s belief that the beginning of anything is the most important moment in someone’s life has made him introduce a bunch of newcomers as leads. With his latest release, Love 360, Shashank introduces doctor- turned-actor Praveen in Kannada cinema and has cast Rachana Inder in her first solo female lead. The strength of Love 360 is the fresh faces who bring a certain liveliness to this love drama. Set in coastal Karnataka, Ram (Praveen), a boat mechanic, is in love with Jaanu (Rachana Inder), who has selective memory loss. The two orphans travel together and eventually, Ram becomes both her lover and her guardian. He is also known as Mr. Perfect 360 in the area.

Their romantic life suddenly hits a roadblock when a crime occurs, and Jaanu becomes the suspect. How he manages to save her, and what happens next culminates in a rather unpredictable ending. Shashank’s vision with Love 360 is not candyfloss romance.

The director has been effective in displaying the bonding of the lead pair, and their struggles. While showcasing the love saga between the two innocent souls, Shashank also gives an insight into the lives of people dealing with disorders, and has presented the intense and sensitive subject thoughtfully. Working around limited characters makes the film stand out as an unusual love story.

The director’s workshops for the two lead actors have not gone waste as both newcomers are effective in their respective characters. Praveen realistically presents his character, and one can see the hard work he has put into his first film, which also proves his calibre for action sequences. Rachana Inder, who had a brief role in Love Mocktail, has matured in terms of her acting skills and plays the part of Jaanu with innocence and grace. Kavya Shastri’s presence becomes a testing point of love.

Gopal Krishna Deshpande perfectly handles his role as an area inspector while Danny Kuttappa as the antagonist and others have justified their respective characters. Mahantesh Hiremath comes at a crucial point of the story and brings a surprise twist to the whole plot. The songs and background score by composer Arjun Janya are meaningful, and the soulful romantic track, Jagave Neenu Gelathiya, is one of the highlights of the film. The camera work by Abilash Kalathi lends authenticity to the story, and characters. An in-form Shashank delivers an unusual love saga with a crime twist in Love 360, which launches the career of Praveen, who shows potential, and can go places if he chooses the right subjects.

LOVE 360

Cast: Praveen, Rachana Inder, Kavya Shastri, Gopal Krishna

Deshpande, Danny Kuttappa, Mahantesh Hiremath

Director: Shashank

