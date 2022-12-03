'Gatta Kusthi' movie review: This effective comedy needed more sensitivity

Navein Darshan By

Setting the expectations right is probably the most crucial factor for a film to win big. Chella Ayyavu’s rural comedy 'Gatta Kusthi' is effective and enjoyable as it gets this right. Right from the posters to the trailer, the makers didn’t forget to drum in the idea that the film is an ‘old-fashioned story with simple ambitions’. As the mood is already set for the ‘naalu paatu, naalu fight, edaila comedy’ template, we also don’t seek much else.

However, there isn’t much innovation in writing, with the film potentially, liberally borrowing plot points from 90s films like Manaivikku Mariyadhai, Manal Kayiru, and Rasukutty. This is not the first time we see a bold heroine pretending to be a timid, naive one, just to get married to a dim-witted, rugged villager. And yet, Gatta Kusthi has enough interesting ideas to keep us entertained. For starters, the film begins with a fight sequence which segues into a backstory of the lead—no, not the hero’s, but the heroine’s (Aishwarya Lekshmi). It’s almost like this film is her star vehicle, as she gets a transformation scene, an interval fight sequence, and even all the better lines. This Baasha-esque screenplay relies a lot on the transformation and elevation of her character. Aishwarya sells the role effortlessly with both comedy and action.

Gatta Kusthi

Vishnu Vishal as Veera is effective as the scared, submissive man. It is a relief to see him stick to his character till the very end, without suddenly turning saviour. I also liked the bond Aishwarya’s Keerthi shares with her uncle (Munishkanth) and the children in her husband’s place. I might have liked to see more of them and learn how she finds solace from her marriage.

While Gatta Kusthi seems to have its heart in the right place, bad writing choices let it down in crucial places--like the choice to milk misogyny for comedy. Though the toxic man is a grey-shaded harasser played by Karunas—and not a ‘hero’’—the stretches where he engages in harassment are processed as humour. For instance, when Vishnu’s Veera tells Karunas that he only prefers a long-haired girl (which is a debate for another day), Karunas says it is a wise decision as Veera can grab hold of his wife’s hair, place her head under his feet and stomp her, just the way he does.

It was disturbing to see this give rise to loud cheers. In another crucial moment, an emotional Keerthi says that she puts up with her painful marriage after sacrificing her dreams and identity, for the love of her husband. Nowhere in the film do we see Veera reciprocating such concern. Though the film tells aloud several times that women aren’t slaves to men and they deserve better treatment inside and outside homes, it still gives the toxic males the longest end of the rope.

In the final act of Gatta Kusthi, Veera pressurises a wrestling committee to conduct a bizarre face-off that go against the rule book. The supervising committee member calmly says, “Rules kedakkudhu sir, audience enjoy panranga la, adhu podhum!” I really wish the director didn’t adopt the same stand while writing humour that seems antithetical to the central theme.

Director: Chella Ayyavu

Cast: Vishnu Vishal, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Munishkanth, Karunas

