Home Entertainment Review

'Something from Tiffany's' movie review: No frills, all fluff

The predictability of the plot and, for that matter, the backstories of the characters is exhausting.

Published: 11th December 2022 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th December 2022 01:54 PM   |  A+A-

A still from the English romance film, ' Something from Tiffany’s'.

A still from the English romance film, ' Something from Tiffany’s'.

By Avinash Ramachandran
Express News Service

Is the aim of a romantic flick to reinforce the power of love? Or is it to remind us that love happens unexpectedly? Perhaps, it is to showcase the trials individuals go through before they find the ‘one’. Or as it is true for a quintessential Hollywood film, it is often all of the above, and Something from Tiffany’s fits right into this template. While the film cannot boast of any novel ideas, it reinforces the notion that clichés exist for a reason.

Something from Tiffany’s recalls the Audrey Hepburn-starring Breakfast at Tiffany’s, but only in its title. Be it the plot, the performances, or the storytelling, the film is in no way reminiscent of the 1961 classic.
It opens with a shot of the iconic jewellery store, where Ethan (Kendrick Sampson) and his daughter Daisy are picking a ring for his partner Vanessa (Shay Mitchell).

Meanwhile, Gary (Ray Nicholson) is planning to buy a simple pair of earrings for his partner Rachel (Zoey Deutch). A freak accident leads to the bags getting exchanged, and what ensues is a comedy of errors. From the time Ethan sets eyes on Rachel, we know where the film is headed.

The predictability of the plot and, for that matter, the backstories of the characters is exhausting. Zoey loves baking, Ethan has a penchant for writing, and then there’s the grey-shaded Gary, who is painted as an indecisive, manipulative man-child. It is only in Mitchell’s Vanessa that sparks, albeit far and few, of novelty, appear.

Possessing a lot of clarity, she is portrayed as someone who knows her worth and that she deserves better. It is through her character that the film establishes the concept of compatibility, without necessarily painting Ethan in poor light. Not giving the audience an obvious anti-hero is where the film surprises. Earnest performances by the actors help its cause to a certain extent, particularly with the weak writing they had at their disposal.

It is evident that writer Tamara Chestna and director Daryl Wein were not really aspiring to offer anything new. So, if it was a leisurely, uncomplicated siesta watch they were going for, it seems they have achieved what they set out to because Something from Tiffany’s is just that.

Film: Something from Tiffany’s
Director: Daryl Wein
Genre: Romance
Platform: Amazon Prime
Language: English
Rating: 2.5/5 stars                       

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Something from Tiffany’s Hollywood film movie review Daryl Wein Amazon Prime

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from the Section

'Naai Sekar Returns' movie review: Very few laughs in this rather disappointing Vadivelu comeback

'Witness' movie review: An impactful, Multi-layered social commentary

'Varalaru Mukkiyam' movie review: A stale, tasteless comedy

'Vijayanand' movie review: A wonderful journey of an extraordinary man

'Bond Ravi' movie review: A strict one-time watch

Gallery
There will be no World Cup title for Cristiano Ronaldo in what was likely his last appearance at soccer’s biggest tournament. (Photo | AP) GalleryIcon
IN PICS | Tearful Cristiano Ronaldo walks out with World Cup dream in tatters
A huge tree was uprooted at Jeeva corner in Kilpauk, Chennai in Tamil Nadu on December 10. Cyclone Mandous, a severe cyclonic storm, made landfall late Friday night, crossing the coast in Tamil Nadu with a wind speed of 75 km an hour. The cyclone has now GalleryIcon
IN PHOTOS | A glimpse of life after cyclone Mandous makes landfall 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp