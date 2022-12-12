'DR. 56' review: An intriguing medico crime thriller  

A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

DR. 56 is a film stitched around a murder mystery with the usual characters associated with an investigative thriller finding their way into the project. However, what sets it apart is how the protagonist is portrayed as an innocent victim of a much broader plan.

Apart from the inherent engagement factor of mystery films, director Rakesh Anandleela uses basic emotions and family sentiments as an ideal tool to bridge medical theories and a cinematic experience. And, honestly, the filmmaker succeeds to an extent.

The story revolves around Arjun (Praveen), a theatre artist who is suffering from an illness and has to take a pill every 56 minutes. Parallel to his misery is a murder investigation of three neurosurgeons. Investigation officer Priya Krishna (Priyamani) and the team find Arjun to be a suspect after going through CCTV footage.

The brisk narrative follows his weak situation while revealing the scope of the medical mafia and its involvement in a surgery gone wrong. Does Arjun have any connection with the medical mafia? There is also a dog finding its way into the narrative, which has enough twists to keep us gripped by the proceedings.

Director Rajesh has truffled the first half with suspense, drama, and crisp investigation sequences. However, the second half is diluted when Priya Krishna meets Dr Ashwath (Deepak Shetty), and the two go on a lengthy exposition about the medical mafia and its consequences. Praveen who dons multiple hats in the film, including actor, producer, and writer, does a convincing job in all departments. Priyamani gives another terrific performance, and the intelligence of her character is a highlight of the role.

The cinematography by Rakesh Thilak and the background score by Nobil Paul elevate this mystery film. Excluding the inclusion of certain commercial elements, DR 56 is quite an enjoyable murder mystery that will find welcome among the faithful of that genre.

DR.56

Director: Rajesh AnandaLeela

Cast: Priyamani, Praveen, Deepak Raj Shetty, Ramesh Bhat, Veena Ponnappa, Rupesh Kumar, Rohit, Yethiraj, Manjunath Hegde, and Swathi

Rating: 2.5/5

DR. 56 is a film stitched around a murder mystery with the usual characters associated with an investigative thriller finding their way into the project. However, what sets it apart is how the protagonist is portrayed as an innocent victim of a much broader plan. Apart from the inherent engagement factor of mystery films, director Rakesh Anandleela uses basic emotions and family sentiments as an ideal tool to bridge medical theories and a cinematic experience. And, honestly, the filmmaker succeeds to an extent. The story revolves around Arjun (Praveen), a theatre artist who is suffering from an illness and has to take a pill every 56 minutes. Parallel to his misery is a murder investigation of three neurosurgeons. Investigation officer Priya Krishna (Priyamani) and the team find Arjun to be a suspect after going through CCTV footage. The brisk narrative follows his weak situation while revealing the scope of the medical mafia and its involvement in a surgery gone wrong. Does Arjun have any connection with the medical mafia? There is also a dog finding its way into the narrative, which has enough twists to keep us gripped by the proceedings. Director Rajesh has truffled the first half with suspense, drama, and crisp investigation sequences. However, the second half is diluted when Priya Krishna meets Dr Ashwath (Deepak Shetty), and the two go on a lengthy exposition about the medical mafia and its consequences. Praveen who dons multiple hats in the film, including actor, producer, and writer, does a convincing job in all departments. Priyamani gives another terrific performance, and the intelligence of her character is a highlight of the role. The cinematography by Rakesh Thilak and the background score by Nobil Paul elevate this mystery film. Excluding the inclusion of certain commercial elements, DR 56 is quite an enjoyable murder mystery that will find welcome among the faithful of that genre. DR.56 Director: Rajesh AnandaLeela Cast: Priyamani, Praveen, Deepak Raj Shetty, Ramesh Bhat, Veena Ponnappa, Rupesh Kumar, Rohit, Yethiraj, Manjunath Hegde, and Swathi Rating: 2.5/5