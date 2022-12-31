Home Entertainment Review

'Sembi' Movie Review: Inested performances save this tried and tested story

Noble intentions and good work from the lead cast almost compensate for the flaws in this emotional drama  

Published: 31st December 2022 09:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st December 2022 09:18 AM   |  A+A-

Sembi

By Navein Darshan
Express News Service

Prabu Solomon is a filmmaker who has a solid signature for himself, and by now, we all know the list of things to expect in his films. His latest, Sembi, features scenic hilltop locations, a duo on the run from the police, a bus full of people with contrasting lives and the most constant one on the list: Thambi Ramaiah. Probably, composer D Imman is the only Prabu Solomon regular who misses the bus. Sticking to such constants in every project is a two-way sword, they either work out big or end up being torpid rehashes.

Well, the result of Sembi is a mix of both. Kovai Sarala’s Veerayi is a relentless giver who has dedicated her life to her granddaughter Sembi (a brilliant Nila), a gold-hearted 10-yearold. More or less, they carry the souls of Suruli and Mynaa, the lead characters of Prabu’s breakout film Mynaa. Of course, the relationship angles are completely different here, but it is hard to not notice the similarities.

However, we keep rooting for the protagonists in Sembi as their nobility never falters even in the face of crushing cruelties. On the flip side, we begin to lose interest whenever the film takes the tone of a talk show. I understand that the director aims to present the corrupt and herd mentality of society, which projects the victims as the perpetrators.

This is brought out through the conversations that happen on the bus that Veerayi boards. But it all gets a bit too redundant soon. Considering Prabu Solomon is mounting the film as an entertainer, these conversations only come as roadblocks. For instance, there is a shocking mention of a rape survivor’s grave injuries and her inability to give birth.

Before we can digest the heaviness of this scene, we have Thambi Ramaiah ‘comically’ kicking the groin of a person, pledging to ruin his fertility. Placing these two scenes in the same film, especially in quick succession, is in bad taste and it waters down the very mes sage di rector professes. Amidst this tonal confusion, the film does manage to talk about the POCSO act.

Sembi might probably be the nth film to feature a rape survivor as one of its protagonists this year, but it stands out by focussing enough on the laws and the system. Nila, who plays the titular role, delivers a stunning performance. She sells both innocence and pain brilliantly and I am sure she will be bagging tons of awards for her debut. Kovai Sarala leaves no stones unturned for her first fullfledged serious role.

The sequence where she breaks down in the hospital out of helplessness reminds us of the powerhouse of a performer she is. I also liked Ashwin Kumar’s portrayal of the nameless saviour, and the inherent charm he adds to the role. Nivas Prasanna fills in the shoes of Prabu’s regular composer Imman and he delivers a remarkable background score that almost compensates for the forgettable songs.

Though I found certain re-recording portions to be extremely over the top and suggestive, Nivas manages to elevate the crucial emotional scenes. A major portion of Sembi happens inside a bus named Anbu (Love) and after a particular point, the bus takes a detour and roams around directionlessly. The film, which professes love, also falls into the same trap and loses our attention. How I wish films that are filled with noble intentions had unwavering focus.

Director: Prabu Solomon
Cast: Kovai Sarala, Nila, Ashwin Kumar, Thambi Ramaiah
Rating: 2.5/5

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from the Section

'Top Gear' review: The ride turns joyless half-way

Mid-90s & college: An ideal cinematic watch

Made in Bengaluru

'Made in Bengaluru' movie review: Convincingly stitched with lofty ambitions

'Driver Jamuna' Movie Review: The Aishwarya Rajesh-starrer is all over the place all at once

'Raangi' Movie Review: Problems galore in this tepid Trisha thriller

Gallery
British fashion designer Vivienne Westwood, who melded music and fashion together to help define punk and brought rebellious politics to the catwalk, died on Thursday aged 81. Here are some of her iconic looks worn by popular faces in the industry. GalleryIcon
IN PHOTOS | RIP Vivienne Westwood: Check out some of the fashion dame's iconic creations sported by celebrities
British fashion designer Vivienne Westwood, who melded music and fashion together to help define punk and brought rebellious politics to the catwalk, died on Thursday aged 81. Here are some of her iconic looks worn by popular faces in the industry. GalleryIcon
IN PHOTOS | RIP Vivienne Westwood: Check out some of the fashion dame's iconic creations sported by celebrities
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp