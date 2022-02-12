'Love Mocktail 2' Review: Krishna delivers a perfect blend of love and laughter

A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

In his debut directorial, Love Mocktail, Krishna had brought together bittersweet ingredients of life through the stories of Adi (Krishna), Aditi (Rachana Inder), and Nidhi (Milana Nagraj). The sequel, which is coming after a gap of two years, has managed to retain the flavour of the original.

The sequel begins with Vijay aka Vijju (Abilash) and Sushma (Kushi Achar) looking for their missing friend, Adi, and they land up at the police station. The two narrate to police inspector (Giri) the events that lead Adi to this situation. Using the beautiful melody, Ninadene Januma, we are shown how Adi is still mourning the death of his wife Nidhi.

However, a letter changes his whole approach to life, and he decides to give a second chance to the idea of marriage. Enters match-maker Jankana, shortly known as Junkie (Sushmitha Gowda), who presents a list of profiles. However, the proposals fall flat. Call it coincidence or destiny, Adi gets to meet his crush, Sihi (Rachel David), who happens to be Viju’s relative. The story takes you back and forth across the different stages of the protagonist’s life. Will Adi accept Sihi, who is going against her parents, or is he still in love with Nidhi? When Adi finally finds his peace in the soul-stirring climax, it all feels justified.

When making a sequel, continuity is the key, and Krishna comes out largely unscathed even when he adopts an unfamiliar storyline. The romance in the film is ably balanced by the humour and sentiment elements, and Krishna structures the narrative in a rather simple way. Even the introduction of a bunch of fresh characters like Sihi, Junkie, Renu (Shwetha) and the grandfather (Ravi Seetharam), he blends them rightly with some of the characters from the original, albeit with a fresh perspective.

While he manages to captivate moments that matter to the heart, the film also gives an important insight into a clinical problem. Scenes with Shi’s grandfather, Krishna’s conversations with Renu, are all wonderful moments that elevate the narrative. The presence of Milana as Nidhi too is as fun as it is emotional. On the performance front, Krishna effortlessly continues from where he left off in Love Mocktail, and the other actors too chip in with effective performances. Abhilash, Sushmitha, and Sushma take care of the humour parts of the film, which definitely come as a whiff of fresh air to this emotional tale.

The captivating visuals of Sri Crazyminds and Nakul Abhyankar’s soulful music make Love Mocktail 2 all the more appealing. The romcom, which ends on a sweet note, leaves the door open for a third instalment. Krishna’s Love Mocktail 2, which is a good Valentine’s season release, not only manages to entertain but also gives heart-warming experiences of individuals at different ages.

Love Mocktail 2

Cast: Darling Krishna, Milana Nagaraj, Rachel David, Amrutha Iyengar

Director: Darling Krishna

Rating : 3.5/5