Home Entertainment Review

A bloated endurance test

There is a lot of things happening in Aaraattu, but hardly a few of them are memorable

Published: 19th February 2022 08:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th February 2022 08:51 AM   |  A+A-

Mohanlal’s upcoming festive entertainer, Aaraattu, will hit screens on February 18. (Photo: Twitter/ Mohanlal)

Mohanlal’s festive entertainer, Aaraattu hit screens on February 18. (Photo | Twitter))

By Sajin Shrijith
Express News Service

Some Friday releases make me wish I didn’t have to review them. Aaraattu is one of them. It’s a movie that revels in excess, be it in the performances, references, style, and duration. It seems to be hell-bent on assaulting your senses. A little bit of restraint on all fronts would’ve benefitted the film. But, hey, this is supposed to be an ‘unrealistic’ entertainer. Fine. This ‘unrealistic’ tag even shows up once the end credits begin. This ‘unrealistic’ tag is used as an anticipatory bail to sell anything in the name of entertainment. Or perhaps it is to disguise shortcomings in storytelling. Maybe there are takers for this kind of bloated, poor jokes-laden storytelling, but it’s certainly not for me.

There is a lot of things happening in Aaraattu. There is a lot of characters in Aaraattu. But hardly a few are memorable. By the time the true motivations of one or more characters are revealed, I stopped caring because I was too tired to care. The first 90 mins made sure of that. Yes, the film has three or four goosebump-inducing moments that appealed to the Mohanlal fanboy in me, but when thinking of the three-hour film as a whole, it’s the brain-cell obliterating moments that I remember more than the others.

I liked how director B Unnikrishnan and writer Udayakrishna subverted some ‘mass’ tropes, but it works only up to a certain point. And this parody-like treatment makes so much sense when you see the third act. While an unhinged Mohanlal is a delight to watch in some places, the over-the-top silliness becomes a heavy endurance test in many others. To give you an example, we get an absurd moment with Indrans playing the bed-ridden father of two daughters. Mohanlal’s Neyyattinkara Gopan sees here an opportunity to establish an alliance with the locals through an act of benevolence. He starts singing that track from Chandralekha to bring the man back to his fully functioning state. I must admit that this scene did give me a few laughs, but after a point, I had to pinch myself to check whether I was dreaming. I asked myself, “What did I just watch?”  

In one scene, Mohanlal says, “There are two Thiagarajans in me. One is the music lover and the other, the fight master.” That line alone is an indication of the film’s interest in duality. We get two types of Mohanlal here. I preferred the sober version more. In my book, the actor shined the most in scenes where he puts the hyper Gopan to sleep and activated the sober one. But then it’s also interested in springing some surprises —never mind the logic—even if you can see some of them coming from a mile away.

The core idea—of a mysterious man from a different place arriving for a mysterious purpose—is straight out of Aaraam Thampuram. And it’s not the only Mohanlal film from which Aaraattu borrows. We get visual and musical references to Chithram, Narasimham, Lucifer, Devasuram, Balettan, Manichithrathazhu, Pingami, and more. Even a Mammootty film reference creeps in. And all the moments where a sunglasses-clad Mohanlal ‘pleads’ with higher officials, especially Shraddha Srinath’s RDO character, for various reasons, reminded me of Vellanakalude Naadu. (By the way, it’s nice to see Shraddha getting a lot of screentime as opposed to the female leads in most masala entertainers, but despite that, she doesn’t get to do much other than sport an irritated expression most of the time.)

Don’t get me started on the other female characters, though. They are chiefly required to laugh at Gopan’s jokes and dance around him. It’s like the equivalent of watching a stage comedy show where all our superstars recreate the best moments from their filmography, with everyone laughing and clapping. And I have no idea why Gopan delivers Telugu punchlines when the character in front of him is a Malayali. I guess the immediately obvious explanation is pandering to the non-Malayali market. But shouldn’t impressing the local audiences take more precedence?  

Among the film’s small pleasures is the dynamics between Mohanlal, Johny Antony and Siddique. As a comedian, the former is currently going through a golden phase. And those of you who enjoyed the Mohanlal-Siddique confrontations from Ravanaprabhu, there is a chance you might appreciate the opposite version of that here. Also, no matter how exaggerated they are, the fight scenes are exciting, particularly the post-interval one. These are fine displays, yet again, of the superstar’s remarkable agility.  

As a whole, Aaraattu gave me a headache. Actually, it didn’t. But since we are talking about an ‘unrealistic’ film, I guess a little hyperbole wouldn’t hurt. An oft-repeated line in Aaraattu goes like this, “Nenu chaala dangerousu.” (I am very dangerous.) You know what else can be chaala dangerousu? Something like Aarattu, for your brain.

Film: Aaraattu
Director: B. Unnikrishnan
Cast: Mohanlal, Sai Kumar, Siddique, Vijayaraghavan, Nandu, Shradha Srinath
Rating: 2/5

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Aarattu Mohanlal Aaraattu Review B Unnikrishnan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from the Section
A still from 'Tinder Swindler'

The Tinder Swindler: A winner all the way

Sarath kumar shines in a series that needed more depth

A dull revenge drama

Shruti Haasan and Mithun Chakraborty shine in this unsurprising thriller

Packed with laughter and surprise
 

Gallery
T20s have become the most sought-after form of cricket which offers entertainment for the fans. Check out the list of top 10 Run-getters since the beginning of T20 cricket. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma: Check out the list of top 10 run-getters since the beginning of T20 cricket
Bollywood music director Bappi Lahiri, who popularised disco music in Indian cinema in the 80s and 90s, has died following multiple health issues. Check out some of the best songs of the 'Disco King'. (Photo | PTI)
RIP Disco King: Check out the list of most popular songs of Bollywood singer-composer Bappi Lahiri
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp