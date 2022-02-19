Home Entertainment Review

By Two Love is all about relationship management  

Director Hari Santhosh’s By Two Love begins as a candy floss drama about two youngsters, who do not believe in friendship, love, or marriage, but still experience the process.

Published: 19th February 2022 08:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th February 2022 08:57 AM   |  A+A-

By A Sharadhaa
Express News Service

Director Hari Santhosh’s By Two Love begins as a candy floss drama about two youngsters, who do not believe in friendship, love, or marriage, but still experience the process. The film comes across as a warm comedy blending emotional conflicts, family values, and togetherness...all culminating into a profound message: bringing a family together is not an easy process, but needs time, love, and effort.

The story revolves around Balu (Dhanveerrah), a big-time Sachin Tendulkar fan, who has a problem with his family since his father (Achyuth Kumar) has married for the second time. Then there is Leelu (Sreeleela), who is unhappy with her younger brother’s conduct in life. Yet, their mother (Pavithra Lokesh) keeps taking the side of the son. Balu and Leela, hailing from different towns, decide to leave their respective homes and land up in the cosmopolitan city of Bengaluru, looking for jobs. They accidentally meet in a cab and get into a fight. Fortunately or unfortunately, the two land jobs at the same office, a professional matrimonial company.

In the process, they become good friends, and eventually, love blossoms between them. The romantic tale progresses further when Balu and Leelu decide to take their life to the next stage. But the twist comes, when they want to test themselves and find whether they are fit enough to start a family. Their quest leads them to adopt a baby and start a live-in relationship. Initially, life is rosy, but it doesn’t stay that way. In the end, they realize that running a family isn’t easy. The importance of family strengthening, family relationships, living with elders, and treating them with love and care is the core message that ultimately comes out of By Two Love.

Hari Santhosh’s film is an urban tale that runs on familiar territory. The entire film, shouldered on the two young actors, is a roller coaster ride. There are certainly a lot of takeaways for today’s youngsters. Santhosh manages to tackle topics like ego issues, career growth, love, struggles, compromises, culture, and family relations. Even though the child becomes the film’s soul, the director however has not justified the process of adoption.

While the first half breezes through fun and love, it is only post-interval that the film progresses on an emotional note, becomes more of a task, and finally settles with a happy ending. This is the third film for Dhanveerrah, and the fourth for Sreeleela, and both have shown improvement in acting. Dhanveerrah has played his part well, and it is a delight to watch Sreeleela’s performance. Both have maturely handled the episodes involving the kid, and they have managed to keep it natural.

The rest of the actors -- Pavithra Lokesh, Achyuth Kumar, Shivaraj K R Pete, Dharamanna Kadur, Sadhu Kokila, Rangayana Raghu, and Jahangir among others have the right placements. With some good tracks by Ajaneesh Loknath and Mahendra Simha’s picturisation, this youthful drama, along its way, teaches the meaning of relationships and responsibilities.

By Two Love
Cast: Dhanveerrah, Sreeleela, Sadhu Kokila, Pavithra Lokesh, Achyuth Kumar, and Rangyana Raghu
Director: Hari Santhosh
Rating:  3/5

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
By Two Love Hari Santhosh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from the Section
A still from 'Tinder Swindler'

The Tinder Swindler: A winner all the way

Sarath kumar shines in a series that needed more depth

A dull revenge drama

Shruti Haasan and Mithun Chakraborty shine in this unsurprising thriller

Packed with laughter and surprise
 

Gallery
T20s have become the most sought-after form of cricket which offers entertainment for the fans. Check out the list of top 10 Run-getters since the beginning of T20 cricket. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma: Check out the list of top 10 run-getters since the beginning of T20 cricket
Bollywood music director Bappi Lahiri, who popularised disco music in Indian cinema in the 80s and 90s, has died following multiple health issues. Check out some of the best songs of the 'Disco King'. (Photo | PTI)
RIP Disco King: Check out the list of most popular songs of Bollywood singer-composer Bappi Lahiri
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp