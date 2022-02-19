By Two Love is all about relationship management  

A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

Director Hari Santhosh’s By Two Love begins as a candy floss drama about two youngsters, who do not believe in friendship, love, or marriage, but still experience the process. The film comes across as a warm comedy blending emotional conflicts, family values, and togetherness...all culminating into a profound message: bringing a family together is not an easy process, but needs time, love, and effort.

The story revolves around Balu (Dhanveerrah), a big-time Sachin Tendulkar fan, who has a problem with his family since his father (Achyuth Kumar) has married for the second time. Then there is Leelu (Sreeleela), who is unhappy with her younger brother’s conduct in life. Yet, their mother (Pavithra Lokesh) keeps taking the side of the son. Balu and Leela, hailing from different towns, decide to leave their respective homes and land up in the cosmopolitan city of Bengaluru, looking for jobs. They accidentally meet in a cab and get into a fight. Fortunately or unfortunately, the two land jobs at the same office, a professional matrimonial company.

In the process, they become good friends, and eventually, love blossoms between them. The romantic tale progresses further when Balu and Leelu decide to take their life to the next stage. But the twist comes, when they want to test themselves and find whether they are fit enough to start a family. Their quest leads them to adopt a baby and start a live-in relationship. Initially, life is rosy, but it doesn’t stay that way. In the end, they realize that running a family isn’t easy. The importance of family strengthening, family relationships, living with elders, and treating them with love and care is the core message that ultimately comes out of By Two Love.

Hari Santhosh’s film is an urban tale that runs on familiar territory. The entire film, shouldered on the two young actors, is a roller coaster ride. There are certainly a lot of takeaways for today’s youngsters. Santhosh manages to tackle topics like ego issues, career growth, love, struggles, compromises, culture, and family relations. Even though the child becomes the film’s soul, the director however has not justified the process of adoption.

While the first half breezes through fun and love, it is only post-interval that the film progresses on an emotional note, becomes more of a task, and finally settles with a happy ending. This is the third film for Dhanveerrah, and the fourth for Sreeleela, and both have shown improvement in acting. Dhanveerrah has played his part well, and it is a delight to watch Sreeleela’s performance. Both have maturely handled the episodes involving the kid, and they have managed to keep it natural.

The rest of the actors -- Pavithra Lokesh, Achyuth Kumar, Shivaraj K R Pete, Dharamanna Kadur, Sadhu Kokila, Rangayana Raghu, and Jahangir among others have the right placements. With some good tracks by Ajaneesh Loknath and Mahendra Simha’s picturisation, this youthful drama, along its way, teaches the meaning of relationships and responsibilities.

By Two Love

Cast: Dhanveerrah, Sreeleela, Sadhu Kokila, Pavithra Lokesh, Achyuth Kumar, and Rangyana Raghu

Director: Hari Santhosh

Rating: 3/5