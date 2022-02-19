Home Entertainment Review

Packed with laughter and surprise  

Likith, who gets into medical college, decides to stay away from his broken family and starts staying single.

Published: 19th February 2022 09:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th February 2022 09:02 AM   |  A+A-

By A Sharadhaa
Express News Service

When Arjun Kumar made his directorial debut with Sankashta Kara Ganapathi, he made it clear that he was not in Sandalwood to conform to norms of scriptwriting -- clearly deviating from the commercial narrative or even romantic comedies in vogue -- embarking on a fresh new take on how romance can surreptitiously blend in with a unique storyline laced with laughter. And with Family Pack, the audience was expecting something divergent, and in a way Arjun does not disappoint.

A light-hearted entertainer, the inner patterns of love and family bonding find expression through the story that revolves around Abhi (Likith Shetty), who grows up in an unpleasant atmosphere -- a nagging mother (Padmaja Rao) and a womanising father (Achyuth Kumar). Likith, who gets into medical college, decides to stay away from his broken family and starts staying single.

He falls in love with his fellow student, Bhoomika (Amrutha Iyengar), a social media addict. Sadly, Abhi fails to express his love, and under depression, decides to commit suicide. That is when the twist comes in the form of a ghost, Manjunath/Manjanna (Rangayana Raghu), and he eventually becomes the soul of the story. The ghost goes about helping Abhi at every step. Will it be for good or bad is what this slice-of-life drama is about, coming with subtle messages while managing to tickle your funny bones.

A ghost bringing peace and happiness to a family may seem far-fetched, but Arjun makes it relatable. His take on family, their emotional tale treated in a light-hearted manner with all the twists and turns makes one sit through the film. Notable is the connection he brings between the ghost, his past, and present. The director also manages to bring the right cast, and actors like Rangayana Raghu and Achyuth Kumar are the best pick for the respective characters, who nail with their effortless act.

Likith and Amrutha Iyengar have a meaty role, and they manage to highlight their performance, although the episodes between Likith and the ghost seem repetitive. Nagabhushan, the character had the potential to get more screen space but has been limited to one or two scenes. The music by Gurukiran holds the film. Yet another outing by PRK production, on Amazon Prime, Family Pack is fun with a message and can be a time pass film at the comfort of your home.   

Family pack
Cast: Likith Shetty, Amrutha Iyengar, Achyuth Kumar, Rangayana Raghu, Padmaja Rao, and Nagabhushan 
Director: Arjun Kumar
Rating:  3/5

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Arjun Kumar Sankashta Kara Ganapathi Family Pack

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from the Section
A still from 'Tinder Swindler'

The Tinder Swindler: A winner all the way

Sarath kumar shines in a series that needed more depth

A dull revenge drama

Shruti Haasan and Mithun Chakraborty shine in this unsurprising thriller

By Two Love is all about relationship management
 

Gallery
T20s have become the most sought-after form of cricket which offers entertainment for the fans. Check out the list of top 10 Run-getters since the beginning of T20 cricket. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma: Check out the list of top 10 run-getters since the beginning of T20 cricket
Bollywood music director Bappi Lahiri, who popularised disco music in Indian cinema in the 80s and 90s, has died following multiple health issues. Check out some of the best songs of the 'Disco King'. (Photo | PTI)
RIP Disco King: Check out the list of most popular songs of Bollywood singer-composer Bappi Lahiri
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp