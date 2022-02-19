Packed with laughter and surprise  

A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

When Arjun Kumar made his directorial debut with Sankashta Kara Ganapathi, he made it clear that he was not in Sandalwood to conform to norms of scriptwriting -- clearly deviating from the commercial narrative or even romantic comedies in vogue -- embarking on a fresh new take on how romance can surreptitiously blend in with a unique storyline laced with laughter. And with Family Pack, the audience was expecting something divergent, and in a way Arjun does not disappoint.

A light-hearted entertainer, the inner patterns of love and family bonding find expression through the story that revolves around Abhi (Likith Shetty), who grows up in an unpleasant atmosphere -- a nagging mother (Padmaja Rao) and a womanising father (Achyuth Kumar). Likith, who gets into medical college, decides to stay away from his broken family and starts staying single.

He falls in love with his fellow student, Bhoomika (Amrutha Iyengar), a social media addict. Sadly, Abhi fails to express his love, and under depression, decides to commit suicide. That is when the twist comes in the form of a ghost, Manjunath/Manjanna (Rangayana Raghu), and he eventually becomes the soul of the story. The ghost goes about helping Abhi at every step. Will it be for good or bad is what this slice-of-life drama is about, coming with subtle messages while managing to tickle your funny bones.

A ghost bringing peace and happiness to a family may seem far-fetched, but Arjun makes it relatable. His take on family, their emotional tale treated in a light-hearted manner with all the twists and turns makes one sit through the film. Notable is the connection he brings between the ghost, his past, and present. The director also manages to bring the right cast, and actors like Rangayana Raghu and Achyuth Kumar are the best pick for the respective characters, who nail with their effortless act.

Likith and Amrutha Iyengar have a meaty role, and they manage to highlight their performance, although the episodes between Likith and the ghost seem repetitive. Nagabhushan, the character had the potential to get more screen space but has been limited to one or two scenes. The music by Gurukiran holds the film. Yet another outing by PRK production, on Amazon Prime, Family Pack is fun with a message and can be a time pass film at the comfort of your home.

Family pack

Cast: Likith Shetty, Amrutha Iyengar, Achyuth Kumar, Rangayana Raghu, Padmaja Rao, and Nagabhushan

Director: Arjun Kumar

Rating: 3/5