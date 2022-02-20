Home Entertainment Review

The Tinder Swindler: A winner all the way

Cinematic nature is the best attribute of 'The Tinder Swindler'.

Published: 20th February 2022 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th February 2022 07:15 PM   |  A+A-

A still from 'Tinder Swindler'

A still from 'Tinder Swindler'

By Ram Venkat Srikar
Express News Service

Cinematic nature is the best attribute of "The Tinder Swindler". The documentary doesn’t just handle a dramatic subject; the technique is decidedly cinematic as well. A perfect three-act structure is in place too. When one of the primary subjects of the documentary narrates her encounter with the eponymous swindler, the rendezvous and her experience are illustrated with shots from The Yellow Rolls Royce. Likewise, when she describes her first kiss with the man, we are shown Audrey Hepburn kissing Cary Grant in "Charade" (1963). In a similar vein, when a journalist begins discussing the titular criminal’s past, the shot quickly cuts to the engine fan of an aircraft and it’s almost impossible not to notice that the visual resembles the classic spiral transition to indicate the narrative going back in time. Even Instagram photos are used brilliantly in a true ‘major reveal’ fashion at a crucial point. The film is also shot in a ‘cinematic’ 2.39:1 aspect ratio, as opposed to the full-screen ratio documentaries tend to opt for. 

"The Tinder Swindler" can serve as a companion piece to Ted Bundy: Falling for a Killer, which retraced the abhorrent crimes of the notorious serial killer through the intimate perspective of his girlfriend, Elizabeth Kendall. This new Netflix documentary also serves as a mouthpiece for the survivors, Cecilie Fjellhoy, Pernilla Sjöholm, and Ayleen Charlotte. The criminal here is Simon Leviev, the prince of a billion-dollar diamond empire, who lives a king-size life armed with luxury hotels, fancy cars, designer clothes, private jets… The film begins with Cecilie’s account of her rendezvous with Simon through Tinder. She is, naturally, surprised by the affluent lifestyle, but takes a quick liking of his persona. If the title weren’t a give-away, we may not even realise it. The women realise this late, after they get relieved of their wealth.  

A subject describes it as an “emotional crime” and all three kinds of repercussions—litigious, financial, and psychological—are captured beautifully. When these conflicts merge towards the end, the result is a profoundly intimate scene where Pernilla confronts Simon over the phone. This video, shot by a journalist for documentation purposes, breaks the cinematic nature abruptly and reminds you of the real-life effects these crimes had on the survivors. There is also an attempt to make the third act appear like a revenge tale to offer us some closure and its victims, a catharsis. In all, "The Tinder Swindler" has terrific subject matter, and its creative choices beautifully complement its content, making it one of the best true-crime titles to come out in recent times.

—Ram Venkat Srikar

The Tinder Swindler
Director: Felicity Morris
Genre: Documentary
Platform: Netflix
Language: English
Rating: 4/5 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
The Tinder Swindler

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from the Section

Sarath kumar shines in a series that needed more depth

A dull revenge drama

Shruti Haasan and Mithun Chakraborty shine in this unsurprising thriller

Packed with laughter and surprise
 

By Two Love is all about relationship management
 

Gallery
T20s have become the most sought-after form of cricket which offers entertainment for the fans. Check out the list of top 10 Run-getters since the beginning of T20 cricket. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma: Check out the list of top 10 run-getters since the beginning of T20 cricket
Bollywood music director Bappi Lahiri, who popularised disco music in Indian cinema in the 80s and 90s, has died following multiple health issues. Check out some of the best songs of the 'Disco King'. (Photo | PTI)
RIP Disco King: Check out the list of most popular songs of Bollywood singer-composer Bappi Lahiri
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp