Old Monk review: This comedy-drama will definitely lift our spirits

A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

With Old Monk as the title and the innovative posters, trailers, teasers, and songs from the film ensured to pique the interests of the audience. Director-actor Srini’s latest outing retains his signature style and is a film that will remind the audience of actor Anant Nag’s earlier comedy films.

The film, which explores urban middle-class life, is a thorough comedy entertainer that also has a profound message. The plot begins with a touch of mythology -- Krishna fights with Rukmini and ends up cursing Narada to lead a life on earth.

The curse will end for Narada only if he finds love and family acceptance. Unfortunately, Narada is born in a family that does not believe in love marriages. He is even named Appanna (Srini) by his strict father (S Narayan) so that girls treat him as their father or brother.

As Appanna grows up, he becomes Appu, and works as an HR manager of a private company. Even as his family start looking for a prospective alliance, Appu gets attracted to Abhignya (Aditi Prabhudeva). Will he succeed in love and marriage sums up Old Monk.

The strength of this film are the dialogues, which are comical and profound. The clean lines are worthy of applause. Aruna Balraj, who plays Srini’s mother, is the film’s soul, and her conversation with her husband on their 25th wedding anniversary is thought-provoking.

Srini’s unconventional story is of high merit and he sure will go a long way as a director and actor. Sujay Shastry as the sidekick brings all the comic relief, and his funny one-liners are brilliant. Aditi Prabhudeva gives a mature and controlled performance and Sudesh Nair as the antagonist, brings an interesting twist.

Old Monk is a good entertainer, but not without its loopholes.

The film breezes through with funny dialogues, and although there are pacing issues in the second half, all’s well that ends well. Overall, the film featuring a handful of veterans puts you through some nostalgic moments and delivers a good mix of comedy and drama.

Old Monk

Cast: Srini, Sujay Shastry, Aditi Prabhudeva, Sudesh Nair, Aruna Balraj, S Narayan and Rajesh

Directed by: Srini

Review: 3.5/5