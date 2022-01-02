Home Entertainment Review

Being the Ricardos: An unfocussed narrative lets this Javier Bardem-Nicole Kidman film down

It all begins with a scandal that strikes the Ricardos when Desi is captured with a stunning lady and a tabloid prints speculations of his affair.

Published: 02nd January 2022 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st January 2022 08:29 PM   |  A+A-

Being the Ricardos

A scene from Being the Ricardos. (Photo | Special Arranement)

By Priyanka Sundar
Express News Service

Writer-director Aaron Sorkin’s insistence on examining the lives of 1950s comedy star Lucille Ball (Nicole Kidman) aka Lucy Ricardo and her husband Desi Arnaz (Javier Bardem) aka Ricky Ricardo from one too many perspectives brings this film down. It’s a film set during three time periods—Lucy’s past, her present, and a future where her past life is discussed by her former colleagues.

It all begins with a scandal that strikes the Ricardos when Desi is captured with a stunning lady and a tabloid prints speculations of his affair. Desi and Lucy try to make up by making out, but soon, a voice on the radio cries that Lucile Ball is a Communist. This is a revelation that could potentially alter her life. All this is enough to bring about enough tension in their relationship. And yet, Sorkin throws in conflict after conflict, including offscreen dynamics and Lucy’s pregnancy among other things.

Every time we begin to invest into the relationship between Desi and Lucy, Sorkin brings in a flashback or sometimes, a flash-forward to fizzle things out. The focus is often removed off those people we wish this film remained focussed on. For instance, I might have been more interested to delve deeper into the conversation Lucy has with her colleague William Frawley (JK Simmons) about her failing marriage.

In fact, one of the best scenes in the film plays out between these two, at a time when Desi has not been home in a while. It’s a chat in which they discuss whether or not Desi might be feeling like he isn’t quite getting the credit he deserves for his work in her shows. Lucy, in desperation to save the marriage, tries to do something, but suddenly, she realises that it may all be hopeless. However, this transition from hope to hopelessness is not apparent. You are left with a lot of questions but not enough answers, and that’s never a good sign, especially in a film about a complex relationship.

All the backstage drama in this film, ostensibly introduced to spice up the screenplay, only distracts. Perhaps the film might have benefitted from the spotlight being more focussed on the stars of the show. That way, the crash of the central relationship might have got more space to breathe. For lack of it, along with the relationship at the centre of this story, the film too crashes down.

Being the Ricardos
Director: Aaron Sorkin
Genre: Drama
Platform: Amazon Prime
Language: English
Rating: 2/5


 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Being the Ricardos Javier Bardem Nicole Kidman Aaron Sorkin

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from the Section
Arjun Gowda.

Arjun Gowda: A passable out-and-out commercial film 

'Rider' revolves around Surya (Nikhil), an orphan, and Chinnu (Kashmira), who grow up as friends in an ashram.

'Rider' review: Casting makes all the difference in this familiar film 

A still from 'The Hand of God'

'The Hand of God' movie review: A familiar tale of love and grief

A still from 'Minnal Murali' (Photo | YouTube screengrab)

'Minnal Murali' movie review: Triumph of superhero storytelling

Vasanth Ravi in a still from 'Rocky'

'Rocky' movie review: A meditative study on violence

Gallery
BKU spokesperson Rakesh Tikait prepares to leave after farmers ended their year-long agitation against the contentious farm reform laws, in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
What auto is that! Unforgettable moments New Indian Express lensmen captured in 2021
Over 300 cricketers have represented India in Test cricket, but only 11 of them went on to reach the 200-wicket milestone. Who are those 11 Indian cricketers, find out. (Photo | PTI)
Mohammed Shami to Ishant Sharma: 11 Indian cricketers who have taken 200 wickets in Test cricket
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp