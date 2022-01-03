Home Entertainment Review

Arjun Gowda: A passable out-and-out commercial film 

Don’t be mistaken, Arjun Gowda is not Arjun Reddy. Except for the anger trait of the protagonist and the drunken bouts in the first half.

Published: 03rd January 2022 10:06 AM

Arjun Gowda.

Arjun Gowda.

By A Sharadhaa
Express News Service

Don’t be mistaken, Arjun Gowda is not Arjun Reddy. Except for the anger trait of the protagonist and the drunken bouts in the first half. Other than that, the movie is everything else that has elements of love story, heartbreak, motherly love, media trial, love for Kannada language, kickboxing, underworld, and mafia. While it may not be persuasive, director Lucky Shankar manages to weave all elements into a mediocre narrative using the loom of commercial elements.

The story revolves around Arjun Gowda (Prajwal Devaraj), son of a television channel head, Janaki Gowda (Sparsha Rekha). An impulsive and hotheaded youth, often seen in small arguments with his mother, who he fondly calls Janaki. Unfortunately, Arjun’s name gets attached to an attempt to kill his mother. The movie then goes into flashback when a loving relationship between Arjun and his mother turns sour when she finds out that her son is in love with a gangster’s daughter, Jaanu (Priyanka Thimmesh). Circumstances lead to a breakup between the love birds and Arjun decides to isolate himself from his family, in the company of alcohol. That makes up the first half.

A reformed Arjun takes charge of the channel and goes about destroying his enemies which forms the crux of the second half. Will he get back to Jaanu makes up for a pucca masala entertainer with no attempt of getting realistic.

The last film produced by Ramu, Arjun Gowda has the signature style of all the films backed by the production house. Lucky felt best to follow the formula, bringing elements of chasing, fights, comedy, songs, and what is regularly seen in the previous films made under the banner. Although he begins Arjun Gowda with a note about the killings of Mahatma Gandhi, Indira Gandhi, Rajiv Gandhi, MM Kalburgi, and Gauri Lankesh, the director has not stressed the issue. Instead, he hints at them in just one scene.

Prajwal Devaraj gives an all-around performance. Priyanka Thimmesh has tried to justify her space and Sparsha Rekha makes her presence felt. Sadhu Kokila’s comic episodes have no connection with the film’s story. If you are a fan of producer Ramu’s films, Arjun Gowda can be your one-time outing.

Arjun Gowda
Cast: Prajwal Devaraj, Priyanka Thimmesh, and Sparsha Rekha
Director: Lucky Shankar
Rating :  2.5/5

