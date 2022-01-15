Home Entertainment Review

'Meppadiyan': Unni Mukundan impresses with an earnest turn

The actor shines the most in moments where his protagonist is made to run around the block a lot

Published: 15th January 2022 08:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th January 2022 08:05 AM   |  A+A-

A still from Meppadiyan.

A still from Meppadiyan.

By Sajin Shrijith
Express News Service

Meppadiyan is not a typical Unni Mukundan film. It was built up as a film that would present the actor in a way that we haven’t seen before. Having seen it, I can say it’s true. Meppadiyan, directed by first-timer Vishnu Mohan, is supposed to be a respite from the action-heavy, macho posturing roles Unni did before, and in that regard, yes, the film lives up to its promise. It’s a (fictional) account of a garage owner’s ordeal, but one could draw parallels, of course, to anyone who has gone through similar circumstances.

His character, Jayakrishnan, is not a retread of, say, someone like Prakashan from Oru Murai Vanthu Parthaya. Jayakrishnan has little time for romance because financial and bureaucratic hassles constantly torment him. He doesn’t get into any fights either. At the most, we get an intense scuffle inside a government office. It’s the moments where Jayakrishnan has to run around the block a lot—on account of government officials, barristers, cops, money lenders—that Unni shines the most.

They become a showcase for the actor’s earnestness and his attempts to prove that he is capable of improvement and has the potential to bring out his best given the appropriate material. When you think one hurdle is over, another takes its place, and then another and another... well, that’s Meppadiyan in a nutshell. Take the scene where a corrupt official (Kalabhavan Shajon) makes repeated attempts to pay no heed to Jayakrishnan’s requests, and the latter is compelled to take a drastic step that gets everyone’s attention, even the cops.

It’s effective because some of us have been in the same situation except that we weren’t brave enough to do what he did. In another tension-packed sequence, Jayakrishnan has to call an ambulance to carry out an important task. It’s one of those ticking clock situations, where even a short delay gets one’s heart racing, that Jayakrishnan has to navigate to untangle the big mess he has gotten himself in.

But a major chunk of Meppadiyan’s best moments occurs post-intermission. Yes, the presence of Unni, Kottayam Ramesh, Aju Varghese, and the ever-reliable Saiju Kurup (as the person partly responsible for all the mess) succeed in holding our attention in certain places; in others, however, Meppadiyan becomes an endurance test. By ‘others’, I mean most of the first half littered with deja vu moments and cliches that seem straight out of films from a much older era. Picture this: In one montage sequence, Anju Kurian, who plays Jayakrishnan’s love interest and bride-to-be, watches him play with someone else’s child and smiles. (She is gradually relegated to the background as the story progresses.) Another montage establishes Jayakrishnan’s virtuous nature through images that we have seen numerous times before. 

But they are not as distracting as some of the supporting characters that behave like they are in a Malayalam television soap. The same can be said of the film’s often intrusive background music. The one time where the music works quite well is the ambulance sequence mentioned above. I also wished the film dispensed with the songs. At least the makers had the good sense to place the Sabarimala song in the end credits. 

While on Sabarimala-related iconography, it figures prominently in a few places in Meppadiyan, including a clever final twist that reflects real-world developments. It’s nice to see an actor like Unni making sincere efforts to change the audience’s perception of his acting capabilities. First, Bhramam; now, Meppadiyan. It’s a good start. 

Film: Meppadiyan
Director: Vishnu Mohan
Cast: Unni Mukundan, Saiju Kurup, Anju Kurian, Aju Varghese, Kottayam Ramesh
Rating : 3/5

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Meppadiyan Unni Mukundan Vishnu Mohan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from the Section

Endearing but Devoid of Conflicts

A still from Rajnish Hi Sahi.

'Ranjish Hi Sahi' is a dull, overdramatic affair

A still from 'Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein'.

'Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein': Narrative chaos replaces romantic jeopardy in Netflix drama

A still from 'Bangarraju'.

'Bangarraju' is a satisfying sequel

'Kolambi' poster.(Photo | IMDb)

'Kolaambi'  review: Poignant ode to bygone eras

Gallery
Prominent public figures suffered 'slip of the tongue' syndrome, and more often than not, had to eat their words. Here are some of the instances when prominent personalities were slammed for their distasteful comments. (Photo | EPS and PTI)
Tejasvi Surya to Basavaraj Bommai: Instances when prominent Karnataka personalities were slammed for their distasteful comments
BKU spokesperson Rakesh Tikait prepares to leave after farmers ended their year-long agitation against the contentious farm reform laws, in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
What auto is that! Unforgettable moments New Indian Express lensmen captured in 2021
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp