Home Entertainment Review

'Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein': Narrative chaos replaces romantic jeopardy in Netflix drama

It had the soul of a dark and bottomless pit. To pinch a pretty title from that film—and not match its feral spirit—is almost criminally wrong.

Published: 15th January 2022 07:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th January 2022 07:42 AM   |  A+A-

A still from 'Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein'.

A still from 'Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein'. (Photo | YouTube screengrab)

By Shilajit Mitra
Express News Service

It’s always unwise to invoke Baazigar so blatantly. Abbas­–Mustan’s film is a classic, a thriller that burned a grotesque love sign in the 90s zeitgeist. It had race cars, grifters in masks, murderous rooftops, bodies in bags. It had the soul of a dark and bottomless pit. To pinch a pretty title from that film—and not match its feral spirit—is almost criminally wrong.

Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein opens with a grubby-looking man in hiding. “Three things can ruin a man—money, power and a woman,” says Vikrant (Tahir Raj Bhasin). We see flashes from Vikrant’s childhood, then jump ahead to his youth. Only recently, he was an ordinary engineering graduate, in love with Shikha (Shweta Tripathi) and wanting to settle down. Why, then, does he have a gun now ....and looks like Chandrachur Singh from Gulzar’s Maachis?

That query has already been answered. As a kid, naughty Vikrant accepted candy from a smiling classmate but not her request for friendship. The girl, Purva (Anchal Singh), reappears years later, seeking recompense. She’s a Zumba instructor (which isn’t relevant) and the daughter of a local politician (which is). Vikrant’s father is an accountant at Purva’s dad’s, which complicates matters. What also complicates matters is the creepy escalation of her demands. First she wants Vikrant to escort her to the dam, then to manage her classes, and finally, as such things go, to marry her.

Vikrant is henpecked by Purva, who seems to get her way. Her father (Saurabh Shukla) and brother (Surya Sharma) make little of caste differences; in fact, they leverage it for political gains. “You’re screwed,” Vikrant is told. He is clearly in danger, a fact that registers with no one else but him. His parents—played by Brijendra Kala and Sunita Rajwar—are comic characters, and so is his best friend Golden. Not that the villains are exceptionally bright. From time to time, they cut Vikrant loose, calling him ‘jija ji’ and unable to see through his plans.

There are three violent set pieces—all set to music. It signals ambition on the part of writer-director Sidharth Sengupta, though not enough skill. The dialogue (by Varun Badola) echoes bad Tarantino, the kind where serious mob conversations are interrupted by stale asides on dating apps. The internet is brought up often: Facebook, dark web, crypto. This, too, becomes a problem. In a town this digitally aware, it’s absurd anyone can keep down secrets. The story jumps from Bhopal to New Delhi to Ladakh.

The main city, Onkara, is fictional, as has become norm in many Netflix India titles set in the north. The reason is plain: northern small-towns are a powder keg of political controversy, and the streamer is probably playing it safe by opting for fictional worlds. Yet, it comes at a cost. Crime dramas necessitate a sense of place. Onkara not only sounds bogus, it feels as neutered as Haseen Dillruba’s Jwalapur and Aranyak’s Sironah.

If Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein has a grace note, it’s its leading man. Tahir Raj Bhasin made his name playing crazy antagonists; his dramatic roles, including Derek in Chhichhore and Sunil Gavaskar in the recent 83, are proving more interesting. Tahir is charming as Vikrant, a man reduced to desperate last measures and a low, quivering voice. The show is really about him; the female characters drift apart and become magnetic poles in his story.

“I’m not mad,” Purva tells Vikrant. “I’m just possessive.” The line is said with a directness usually reserved for male heroes. Yet psychology isn’t the point here. The scene exists so a new cliffhanger can be added and the plot stretched out a little further. The show is not bad, it’s just too digressive.

Series: Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein 
Cast: Tahir Raj Bhasin, Shweta Tripathi, Anchal Singh, Brijendra Kala, 
Saurabh Shukla
Streaming on: Netflix
Rating 2/5

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein Yeh Kaali Netflix Tahir Raj Bhasin Shweta Tripathi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from the Section

Endearing but Devoid of Conflicts

A still from Rajnish Hi Sahi.

'Ranjish Hi Sahi' is a dull, overdramatic affair

A still from Meppadiyan.

'Meppadiyan': Unni Mukundan impresses with an earnest turn

A still from 'Bangarraju'.

'Bangarraju' is a satisfying sequel

'Kolambi' poster.(Photo | IMDb)

'Kolaambi'  review: Poignant ode to bygone eras

Gallery
Prominent public figures suffered 'slip of the tongue' syndrome, and more often than not, had to eat their words. Here are some of the instances when prominent personalities were slammed for their distasteful comments. (Photo | EPS and PTI)
Tejasvi Surya to Basavaraj Bommai: Instances when prominent Karnataka personalities were slammed for their distasteful comments
BKU spokesperson Rakesh Tikait prepares to leave after farmers ended their year-long agitation against the contentious farm reform laws, in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
What auto is that! Unforgettable moments New Indian Express lensmen captured in 2021
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp