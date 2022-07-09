Home Entertainment Review

'Sugarless' review: Pruthvi Ambaar, Priyanka Thimmesh starrer makes for a sweet watch

Debut director Shashidhar KM, who is fighting diabetes himself, has brought in personal experiences that add a lot of richness to the narrative of Sugarless.

Published: 09th July 2022 07:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th July 2022 12:41 PM   |  A+A-

A screengrab from 'Sugarless'.

A screengrab from 'Sugarless'.

By A Sharadhaa
Express News Service

The poster, teaser, and trailer had given enough hints on what to expect from Sugarless. It’s a film that deals with the life of a diabetic patient that completely lives up to expectations. Producer and actor- turned-director, Shashidhar KM, who is fighting diabetes himself, has brought in personal experiences that add a lot of richness to the narrative.

With abundance, simplicity, humor, and emotions, Sugarless surely falls in the league of classy cinema. The first few minutes cut a sorry picture of the 28-year-old Venkatesh (Prithvi Ambaar) when a doctor (S Narayan) diagnoses him with diabetes.

The lighthearted and engaging narrative then depicts the turmoil within him. It walks us through the different points of Venkatesh. The later half tells us the consequences Venkatesh faces because of his health issue.

Overall, Sugarless touches upon a grave topic accompanied by plenty of laughs. Credit should go to the director as the film acts as a guide to millions who are suffering from the disorder. It also features diverse actors, which makes Sugarless an absorbing watch.

Special credit should go to dialogue writer Guru Kashyap, whose lines make you laugh out loud and in other moments, melt your heart.

Pruthvi Ambaar, who won acclaim for his role in Dia, brings out a good show. His body language is relatable to a common man.

On the other hand, the quirkiness that Dharamanna Kadur brings to his character keeps you hooked.

Priyanka Thimmesh has perfectly handled her role and is well connected to the story.

Dattanna’s performance is the icing on the cake. The senior actor elevates every scene with his superb performance.

Naveen Padil is flawless, and one cannot miss out on the comic timing between him and Dattanna. Padmaja Rao, Malathi, and Honavalli Krishna come in with adequate support.

In a film, which shuttles between the workplace and family, cinematographer Lavith has visually managed to bring out the best of every character from up close portraying their state of mind.

The songs and background score by Anoop Seelin complement the story.

Bottom line, Sugarless makes for a sweet watch, and the story that might strike a chord with a large segment of the audience makes up for an ideal family outing.

Sugarless

Director: Shashidhar KM

Cast: Pruthvi Ambaar, Priyanka Thimmesh, Dattanna, Dharmanna Kadur, and Naveen Padil  

Rating: 3.5 stars

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sugarless Prithvi Ambaar Priyanka Thimmesh Sugarless review

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from the Section
A still from 'Ranveer vs Wild'.

'Ranveer vs Wild with Bear Grylls' review: Rather tamed

Review | Baymax, a remedy for the wounded soul

wedding_gift

'Wedding Gift' film review: An earnest attempt with obvious flaws

thor_love_and_thunder

'Thor: Love and Thunder' film review: A funny, yet forgettable addition

A still from Modern Love Hyderabad.

'Modern Love Hyderabad' review: This heartening nod to old-world charm works more than it doesn’t

Gallery
On July 9, Sri Lankan protesters stormed President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's residence and nearby office. Tens of thousands of people took to the streets of the capital Colombo in the biggest demonstration yet to vent their fury against a leader they hold resp
IN PICS | Sri Lankan protesters storm President's residence, police use tear gas, water cannons to disperse them
At least 16 people have been reported dead after sudden rains triggered flash floods during an annual Hindu pilgrimage to an icy Himalayan cave in Kashmir on July 8 afternoon. 15,000 stranded pilgrims were shifted to the lower base camp of Panjtarni. Sear
Visuals of rescue operations near Amarnath cave shrine region that witnessed flash flood tragedy
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp