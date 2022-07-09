'Sugarless' review: Pruthvi Ambaar, Priyanka Thimmesh starrer makes for a sweet watch

A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

The poster, teaser, and trailer had given enough hints on what to expect from Sugarless. It’s a film that deals with the life of a diabetic patient that completely lives up to expectations. Producer and actor- turned-director, Shashidhar KM, who is fighting diabetes himself, has brought in personal experiences that add a lot of richness to the narrative.

With abundance, simplicity, humor, and emotions, Sugarless surely falls in the league of classy cinema. The first few minutes cut a sorry picture of the 28-year-old Venkatesh (Prithvi Ambaar) when a doctor (S Narayan) diagnoses him with diabetes.

The lighthearted and engaging narrative then depicts the turmoil within him. It walks us through the different points of Venkatesh. The later half tells us the consequences Venkatesh faces because of his health issue.

Overall, Sugarless touches upon a grave topic accompanied by plenty of laughs. Credit should go to the director as the film acts as a guide to millions who are suffering from the disorder. It also features diverse actors, which makes Sugarless an absorbing watch.

Special credit should go to dialogue writer Guru Kashyap, whose lines make you laugh out loud and in other moments, melt your heart.

Pruthvi Ambaar, who won acclaim for his role in Dia, brings out a good show. His body language is relatable to a common man.

On the other hand, the quirkiness that Dharamanna Kadur brings to his character keeps you hooked.

Priyanka Thimmesh has perfectly handled her role and is well connected to the story.

Dattanna’s performance is the icing on the cake. The senior actor elevates every scene with his superb performance.

Naveen Padil is flawless, and one cannot miss out on the comic timing between him and Dattanna. Padmaja Rao, Malathi, and Honavalli Krishna come in with adequate support.

In a film, which shuttles between the workplace and family, cinematographer Lavith has visually managed to bring out the best of every character from up close portraying their state of mind.

The songs and background score by Anoop Seelin complement the story.

Bottom line, Sugarless makes for a sweet watch, and the story that might strike a chord with a large segment of the audience makes up for an ideal family outing.

Sugarless

Director: Shashidhar KM

Cast: Pruthvi Ambaar, Priyanka Thimmesh, Dattanna, Dharmanna Kadur, and Naveen Padil

Rating: 3.5 stars