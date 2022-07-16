Home Entertainment Review

'Chase' Kannada film review: Not worth the chase

Chase ends up as a rather lame thriller that does not do justice to the original, which has already seen remakes in Tamil and Hindi.

Published: 16th July 2022 12:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th July 2022 02:46 PM   |  A+A-

The poster of 'Chase'.

The poster of 'Chase'.

By A Sharadhaa
Express News Service

Remaking a hugely successful film isn’t as easy as many would want to believe. In this week’s release, Chase, an adaptation of the Korean film, Blind, director Vilok Shetty has seemingly ignored the most important aspect of a filmmaker — instinct.

Chase ends up as a rather lame thriller that does not do justice to the original, which has already seen remakes in Tamil and Hindi.

The film revolves around Nidhi (Radhika Narayan), a CBI officer who loses her vision in a freak accident. She goes through personal and professional turmoil but does try her best to move on with life. However, she becomes a witness to a hit-and-run case, and things become complicated. Nidhi takes the help of Avinash (Avinash Divakar) who works in the police department, and they investigate the case, which springs a few tense and surprising moments.

Except for these twists and turns, and a few well-conceived action sequences, the film disappoints.

Vilok Shetty’s first misstep was diluting a complex crime thriller with a romantic track and songs.

The film does not give many edge-of-the-seat moments, which is imperative in a genre like this.

Radhika puts in her best to stay in the character, however, her body language clearly indicates her struggle in portraying a visually impaired person. Avinash seems earnest but does not bring the shades of a bright cop.

The characters playing negative shades seem weak in their performances and their on-and-off encounters with the protagonist are uninteresting.  The mass moments are brought through episodes between Nidhi and the opponents, but they don’t really work well as these sequences aren’t captured properly. 

Honestly, contrary to the title, this is not at all a film that needs to be chased and watched.

Chase

Director: Vilok Shetty

Cast: Radhika Narayan, Avinash S Diakar, Sheetal Shetty, Arjun Yogesh Raj, Sushant Pujari, Aravind Bolar

Rating: 2.5/5

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chase film Chase Kannada film Chase film review

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from the Section
A still from 'The Princess'.

Joey King's 'The Princess' film review: An action fairy tale

'Ela Veezha Poonchira' still.

'Ela Veezha Poonchira' film review: Thought-provoking, dread-inducing chiller

A still from 'Petromax'.

'Petromax' Kannada film review: Mixing mature humour with important values

Puneeth Rajkumar in 'Gandhada Gudi'.

Puneeth Rajkumar’s last film 'Gandhada Gudi' gets a release date

A still from 'Shabaash Mithu'.

'Shabaash Mithu' film review: How not to make a biopic

Gallery
A cycle rickshaw puller transports a man through a water logged road after heavy rain lashed city on Sunday night in Ahmedabad. The waterlogged underpasses and streets of the city was flooded making commuting difficult for the residents. Ahmedabad recorded 114mm of rain between 7 pm on Sunday and Monday 10 am. (Photo | AP)
Monsoon rains cause havoc in different parts of the country
It was a day of high drama and tension for Tamil Nadu's principal opposition party, the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) party. Bringing dual leadership in the party to an end, the executive general council elected Edappady K Palaniswami
VIEW PICS | AIADMK factional feud: Party HQ sealed after clashes; General Council elects EPS as interim general secretary while OPS sacked
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp