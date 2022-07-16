Home Entertainment Review

'Petromax' Kannada film review: Mixing mature humour with important values

Petromax is armed with good performers, and the protagonists maintain affable on-screen chemistry with each other.

Published: 16th July 2022 01:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th July 2022 02:44 PM   |  A+A-

A still from 'Petromax'.

A still from 'Petromax'.

By A Sharadhaa
Express News Service

Coming from Vijayaprasad, the director of acclaimed movies like Sidlingu and Neer Dose, Petromax was surely a much-anticipated film. The makers also promised a crafty film with mature themes, and it definitely delivers. Petromax is an out-of-the-box film that mostly runs on hilarious conversations and simple narratives, and it ticks all the right boxes.

Having said that, Petromax is strictly meant for adults; especially with plenty of double entendres that are well balanced in a touchy subject that impacts everybody’s life. Narrating the life of four orphans — Oodbati Shivappa (Sathish Ninasam, a food delivery person), Agarbati Madappa (Arun Kumar, an electrician), Krishnamurthy (Nagabhushana, a practicing lawyer), and Kavitha Krishnamurthy (Karunya Ram, a beautician). The film tells the tale of their lives after moving from the orphanage.

The trouble comes when they plan to look for a rental house, and it is then that Meenakshi (Hariprriya) comes into the picture. While this is one part of Petromax, the other story talks about responsibility and balance in a family, especially lending a refreshing take on a son giving up on his parents for the sake of his wife. Such simple narratives bring out creativity laced with enough humour for the film to sail through. Petromax is truly a Vijayaprasad film with an overdose of mischievous dialogues that flows easily with a strong emotional connect.

The director has also justified the title, Petromax, which becomes an important aspect of the lives of the protagonists. The intention behind discussing children abandoning their elderly parents adds value but the core message does not strike a chord. There is hardly a dull moment in the first half, and the spontaneous one-liners from the various actors leave the audience in splits. However, the slow narrative in the second half tests the patience.

The film is armed with good performers, and the protagonists maintain affable on-screen chemistry with each other. We see effortless acting from Sathish Ninasam and Nagabhushana. Karunya Ram is a surprise and shines with her role, and Arun Kumar delivers a good act. Hariprriya, who has been a director’s actor, has a convincing role as a real estate agent. The supporting cast played by Achyuth Kumar, Vijayalakshmi Singh, Padmaja Rao, Sudha Belawadi, and Ashwin Hassan adds a lot of value to the whole proceedings.

The film has an average soundtrack by Anoop Seelin. Petromax, highlighting light and life, is an honest and bold attempt by the director that ends with a hint of a sequel.

Petromax
Cast: Sathish Ninasam, Hariprriya, Achyuth Kumar, Karunya Ram, Nagabhushana NS, Suman Ranganathan, Padmaja Rao
Director: Vijay Prasad

Rating: 3/5

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Petromax Petromax review Kannada film review Kannada cinema

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from the Section
A still from 'The Princess'.

Joey King's 'The Princess' film review: An action fairy tale

'Ela Veezha Poonchira' still.

'Ela Veezha Poonchira' film review: Thought-provoking, dread-inducing chiller

Puneeth Rajkumar in 'Gandhada Gudi'.

Puneeth Rajkumar’s last film 'Gandhada Gudi' gets a release date

A still from 'Shabaash Mithu'.

'Shabaash Mithu' film review: How not to make a biopic

Sai Pallavi in 'Gargi'.

'Gargi' review: Strong performances, all-round craft excellence make this an affecting film

Gallery
A cycle rickshaw puller transports a man through a water logged road after heavy rain lashed city on Sunday night in Ahmedabad. The waterlogged underpasses and streets of the city was flooded making commuting difficult for the residents. Ahmedabad recorded 114mm of rain between 7 pm on Sunday and Monday 10 am. (Photo | AP)
Monsoon rains cause havoc in different parts of the country
It was a day of high drama and tension for Tamil Nadu's principal opposition party, the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) party. Bringing dual leadership in the party to an end, the executive general council elected Edappady K Palaniswami
VIEW PICS | AIADMK factional feud: Party HQ sealed after clashes; General Council elects EPS as interim general secretary while OPS sacked
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp