Home Entertainment Review

Nodi Swami Ivanu Irodu Heege movie: Not too black a comedy

The film opens with a conversation between Vinutha (Apoorva Bharadwaj) and Sai Kumar (Rishi) where the former explains her commitment issues.

Published: 23rd July 2022 09:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd July 2022 09:57 AM   |  A+A-

By A Sharadhaa
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Supposedly a dark comedy, the makers of Nodi Swami Ivanu Irodu Heege (NSIIH) hoped the film would bring awe and admiration to them. However, it isn’t easy to ace a dark comedy, and NSIIH is miles away from hitting the target. The film opens with a conversation between Vinutha (Apoorva Bharadwaj) and Sai Kumar (Rishi) where the former explains her commitment issues.

Five years later, Sai is still heartbroken and is not able to come to terms with Vinutha moving away from his life. Experiencing heartwrenching thoughts, he starts getting suicidal tendencies and goes through many ways to take his own life.

Will he find peace in death, or will something fundamentally change in the life of Sai? We see the sensitive subject of mental health being dealt with a decent dose of humour. Although it is a sincere attempt by debutant director Islahuddin that mirrors the mental status of people dealing with heartbreaks and suffering from clinical depression, the approach is a bit casual in execution. With limited characters, the film comes across more like a stage play.

While the case study of a person’s mental condition becomes the plot point, the attempts at humour don’t really evoke enough laughter. In fact, it is only in the last act that the audience is able to slowly connect to the character of Sai, and the people around him, but it is a classic case of too little too late. NSIIH is Rishi’s show throughout, and the actor has once again tried to step out of his comfort zone with a unique subject.

In this film, he has managed to capture the mood of a person with mental health issues, however, we don’t really feel too empathetic with Sai Kumar. Dhanya Balakrishnan, Greeshma Sridhar, and Naga- Bhushana provide the right support to the film. Unfortunately, NSIIH, a film that highlights the issue of depression with limited doses of humour, is neither relatable nor is it funny. If you are really looking for a film that can act as a sympathetic shoulder for people with heartbreaks, we would suggest watching Dr. Rajkumar’s Eradu Kanasu instead.

NODI SWAMI IVANU IRODE HEEGE

Cast: Rishi, Dhanya
Balakrishnan, Nagabhushana, Aproova Bharadwaj, and Greeshma Sridhar
Director: Islauddin
Streaming on: Zee5

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Nodi Swami Ivanu Irodu Heege NSIIH

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from the Section

REVIEW | 'Don’t make me go': Look out for emotional father-daughter chemistry and don't ask for more

A still from Shamshera movie

Shamshera movie: A galloping period mess

A still from Malayankunju.

Malayankunju: Fahadh delivers a stupendous turn in this coming-of-age drama

Sports drama Jaadugar has heart in right place but lacks magic

Thank You movie: An oversimplified yet heartfelt drama

Gallery
2022 witnessed a year of blockbusters. Here's the list of top-grossing Indian films worldwide.
'KGF Chapter 2' to 'Gangubai Kathiawadi': Check out IMDb's top-grossing Indian films of 2022
Droupadi Murmu, former Jharkhand governor and the BJP-led NDA's presidential candidate, who found many other backers along her campaign trail, has won an easy victory over the opposition's pick Yashwant Sinha. (Photo | PTI)
IN PHOTOS | Droupadi Murmu becomes India's first tribal President amid celebrations across country
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp