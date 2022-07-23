Nodi Swami Ivanu Irodu Heege movie: Not too black a comedy

A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Supposedly a dark comedy, the makers of Nodi Swami Ivanu Irodu Heege (NSIIH) hoped the film would bring awe and admiration to them. However, it isn’t easy to ace a dark comedy, and NSIIH is miles away from hitting the target. The film opens with a conversation between Vinutha (Apoorva Bharadwaj) and Sai Kumar (Rishi) where the former explains her commitment issues.

Five years later, Sai is still heartbroken and is not able to come to terms with Vinutha moving away from his life. Experiencing heartwrenching thoughts, he starts getting suicidal tendencies and goes through many ways to take his own life.

Will he find peace in death, or will something fundamentally change in the life of Sai? We see the sensitive subject of mental health being dealt with a decent dose of humour. Although it is a sincere attempt by debutant director Islahuddin that mirrors the mental status of people dealing with heartbreaks and suffering from clinical depression, the approach is a bit casual in execution. With limited characters, the film comes across more like a stage play.

While the case study of a person’s mental condition becomes the plot point, the attempts at humour don’t really evoke enough laughter. In fact, it is only in the last act that the audience is able to slowly connect to the character of Sai, and the people around him, but it is a classic case of too little too late. NSIIH is Rishi’s show throughout, and the actor has once again tried to step out of his comfort zone with a unique subject.

In this film, he has managed to capture the mood of a person with mental health issues, however, we don’t really feel too empathetic with Sai Kumar. Dhanya Balakrishnan, Greeshma Sridhar, and Naga- Bhushana provide the right support to the film. Unfortunately, NSIIH, a film that highlights the issue of depression with limited doses of humour, is neither relatable nor is it funny. If you are really looking for a film that can act as a sympathetic shoulder for people with heartbreaks, we would suggest watching Dr. Rajkumar’s Eradu Kanasu instead.

NODI SWAMI IVANU IRODE HEEGE

Cast: Rishi, Dhanya

Balakrishnan, Nagabhushana, Aproova Bharadwaj, and Greeshma Sridhar

Director: Islauddin

Streaming on: Zee5

