Movie Review| Match point for Harishaa Vayassu 36

The title song sung by Puneeth Rajkumar explains the protagonist’s predicament well.

Published: 14th March 2022 07:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th March 2022 07:26 AM   |  A+A-

By A Sharadhaa
Express News Service

At the outset, director Gururaj Jyesta’s film, Harishaa Vayassu 36, might be a light-hearted film, however, the central topic that talks about the social status of a man, makes it quite an insightful film.

Harishaa Vayassu 36 revolves around Harishaa (Yogish Shetty), a small-time real estate broker, who is unmarried and is a diabetic. The title song sung by Puneeth Rajkumar explains the protagonist’s predicament well.

Harishaa lives with his aged father (Umesh), who has hearing problems. Although Harishaa has a lot of things going against him, he still doesn’t give up on finding a match for himself. Will he succeed in his attempts of finding a life partner? The trouble and the desperation he goes through in finding a girl is brought out with subtle humour, and adds in the right dose of emotions by highlighting the father-son relationship.

Gururaj has made this film by observing the lives of such people with whom he is closely related. The film, made on a shoestring budget, is set on the coastal belt, and the language used is the Mangalore Kannada dialect. However, the subject matter is universal.

We have seen such a film previously with Raj B Shetty’s Ondu Motteya Kathe. However, in the case of Harishaa, one can’t sympathise with his situation, because he borders on over-confidence. Although Gururaj has taken up a simple yet sensitive topic, which is realistic and relatable, the film is burdened by slow-moving and repetitive scenes.

As the lead, Yogish Shetty both looks and performs the part. The scenes between him and senior actor Umesh are captivating, and good support comes from other actors like Rakshan, Chethan, and Prakash Thumminad. Another good thing about the film is the showcase of the bride’s perspective.

Harishaa Vayassu 36 might not appeal to all but the good intentions definitely make it an engaging watch. 

Harishaa Vayassu 36

  • Cast: Yogish Shetty, Shwetha Arehole, Rohini Jagaram, Prakash Thumminad
  • Director: Gururaj Jyeshta
  • Rating: 3.5/5
