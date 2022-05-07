Home Entertainment Review

'Avatara Purusha': Comic relief with a black twist

Director Suni , known for his romcoms, has gone in for a unique attempt less explored on the silver screen.

By A Sharadhaa
Express News Service

Director Suni, known for his romcoms, has gone in for a unique attempt less explored on the silver screen. Starring Sharan, Avatara Purusha is a regular comedy but with elements of black magic. With insights into Indian mythology, Trishanku, and rituals of Vaamachara, the film makes up for a true escape from the regular films. Avatara Purusha will be out in two parts, and part one focuses on Ashta Digbandana Mandalaka. Karna, the son of Ayurveda Pandit Ram Jois (Saikumar) and Susheela (Bhavya), goes missing while he is on a temple trip with his aunt Yashoda (Sudharani).

This creates a rift between Yashoda and Ram Jois’s family. Siri (Ashika Ranganath), Yoshodha’s daughter, learns about the issue and comes to India to mend the broken family bond. Her only way to do this is to find Karna. During her attempt, she meets Junior artiste Anila (Sharan), who is a good fit for her plans. Anila becomes Karna and manages to convince Susheela but not Ram Jois. What ensues makes up for a roller coaster ride.

A parallel narrative shows the Jois family’s long battle to protect the powerful Trishanku stone from getting into the hands of Dharka (Ashutosh Rana) and Hinnudi (Balaji Manohar). Kumara’s entry into the Jois family, their connection with Trishanku bead, and the black magic world set up the stage for Part 2. Praise goes to Suni, the director and writer of Avatara Purusha, for perfectly blending comedy and thriller elements in this seemingly family drama. Rich production design and an interesting star cast are other factors that work for the film. Sharan has proved his versatility once again.

Joining him are well-known actors Sai Kumar, Ashutosh Rana, Balaji Manohar, Suresha B, Bhavya, Sudharani, and Vijay Chendoor among others. Ashika Ranganath has good screen space and she justifies her presence. Srinagar Kitty’s short and strong role makes an impact as we look forward to see more of him in Part 2. Even though Sadhu Kokila’s role is a bit irrelevant to the story, his presence brings humour. Cinematographer William David rightly sets the mood for the film. Meanwhile, Arjun Janya elevates the overall film with his background score accompanied by good songs. If you’re looking for something different, Suni-Sharan’s Avatara Purusha fits the bill!

AVATARA PURUSHA

Cast: Sharan, Ashika
Ranganath, Sai Kumar,
Srinagar Kitty, Bhavya,
Sudharani, Ashutosh Rana,
and Balaji Manohar
Director: Suni

