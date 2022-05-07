Home Entertainment Review

'Man of the Match' review: An efficient experimental film

Published: 07th May 2022 07:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th May 2022 07:50 AM   |  A+A-

Poster of 'Man of the Match'.(Photo | Twitter)

By A Sharadhaa
Express News Service

On this stage, we assume everything is beautiful’, this meaningful line of a song penned and sung by Vasuki Vaibhav in Man of the Match aptly captures the essence of the entire film. Directed by D Satya Prakash, the maker of Rama Rama Re and Ondalla Eradalla, who is popularly known for his slice of life dramas, has now attempted an experimental and satirical comedy.

The plot is about an audition for a film directed by Nata (Nataraj S Bhat) and backed by Dharmanna productions (Dharmanna Kadur). Things eventually turn chaotic. The director, instead of exploring the true acting potential of young talents, starts using their personal lives for the plot of the film.

Will he eventually get the taste of his own medicine? Who will become the Man of the Match? The rest of the film answers these questions. It also makes social commentary on gender equality, shortcuts to fame, survival in the competitive world, and positive and negative aspects of human behaviour. However, the film’s focus is on these individuals’ lives and the sadistic nature of humans.

Except for a few known actors like Nataraj, Dharmanna Kadur, Veena, and Sundar, the film stars many newcomers Shridatta, Mayuri Nataraj, Atharva Prakash, Brunda Vikram, which has helped the director to bring out the real talent. Songs by Vasuki Vaibhav are meaningful and stand out. Man of Match gives a reality check on how technology has invaded an individual’s life. The film backed by PRK Productions is streaming on Amazon Prime.

