A reflection of the present lifestyle

With Selfie Mummy Google Daddy, director Madhu Chandra departs an important message that is relevant and rare in this tech-driven age.

By A Sharadhaa
Express News Service

With 'Selfie Mummy Google Daddy', director Madhu Chandra departs an important message that is relevant and rare in this tech-driven age. The film deals with smartphones and social media addiction, and the film tries to reflect the reality of how the addiction is affecting children and adults.

Surya (Srujan Lokesh) and Shalini (Meghana Raj Sarja) are working parents, whose kids (Master Alaap and Babyshree) are addicted to playing mobile games. They alienate themselves leading to mental frustration, mood swings, isolation, and stress which become a worry for Surya and Shalini, who are mobile phone addicts themselves.

Finally, they find a solution at a mobile de-addiction centre. And how the centre helps them sustain their life forms the story of the film. All the while, the film also helps us understand the children’s behaviour. Especially, the portions involving Achyuth Kumar that discuss mobile de-addiction turns out to be thought-provoking. Such social consciousness makes the film a worthy attempt. The film, in a way, helps to reassess and re-evaluate our lifestyle.

Another rewarding thing in the film is how it tells it all in a light-hearted tone and sticks to the core of the film without meandering into details. That makes it an accessible film for all (especially family audiences). Srujan and Meghana Raj Sarja suit the role and genuinely convey the message, and so do the remaining cast members -- Dattanna and Girija Lokesh. Child artists have played their natural best. Selfie Mummy Google Daddy, which makes a convincing reflection of the present lifestyle, makes up for a one-time watch.

Selfie Mummy 
Google Daddy
Cast: Srujan Lokesh, Meghana Raj, Achyuth Kumar, HG Dattatreya, and     Sundar Raj
Director: Madhu Chandra

