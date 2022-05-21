Home Entertainment Review

No laughing matter

In satire, irony is militant. Jonathan Swift’s Gulliver’s Travels serves as a fine example.

Published: 21st May 2022 09:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st May 2022 09:05 AM   |  A+A-

By Kartik Bhardwaj
Express News Service

In satire, irony is militant. Jonathan Swift’s Gulliver’s Travels serves as a fine example. Although the book has four parts, it is popular for the first one, A Voyage to Lilliput. Not just their size, their problems are also small (read trivial) for Lemuel Gulliver. Lilliputians are politically divided on the basis of shoes (high or low heels). Their quarrel is also about breaking which end of the egg is more religious. So, when Gulliver is charged with treason for urinating in the capital when he was merely putting out a fire, it sprouts an absurd question. Is urinating justified to put out a fire? Or, more so, do ends justify the means despite the inanity? Irony stands tall.

The story of Prime Video’s Panchayat, whose second instalment was released this week, is no different. Abhishek Tripathi’s (Jitendra Kumar) backup job of being a Panchayat sachiv (secretary) is the only one he has after graduation. The first season introduces us to the world of Phulera, a village in eastern Uttar Pradesh. 

The characters—Pradhan ji (Raghubir Yadav), ‘Vice-village head’ Prahlad (Faisal Malik), Pradhan ji’s wife, or the actual Pradhan, Manju Devi (Neena Gupta) and sachiv sahayak (office assistant) Vikas (Chandan Roy)—are simple folk. Their problems are small or trivial for Abhishek and are the primary cause of his exasperation. 

While we laugh at his irritable monologue after a night of no electricity or when he has to draw water from a hand-pump, the makers understand the gravity of village problems. A man slipping and falling over a banana peel is a subject of amusement. We guffaw at somebody’s pain. Panchayat 2 makes us aware of it.
The second segment starts with an aerial shot of familiar fields. Abhishek, after a failed CAT attempt, is back to work as the Panchayat secretary. Better dressed and with a quick gait, he has started enjoying his routine. The problems, similar to season 1, are laced with irony.

CCTV cameras are being used to find a goat; people are unable to change their habit of defecating in the open despite toilets; the driver of an addiction awareness campaign van is himself drunk. But, Abhishek, this time, is more involved. He is devising ways to derail villager Bhushan’s plans of gaining popularity over the Pradhan. He is helping Pradhan’s daughter Rinki ward off a creepy suitor. He has started to feel at home in the village, unlike Agastya Sen—the marijuana-smoking, ceiling-staring philosopher civil servant of Upmanyu Chatterjee’s book English, August.

Existential dread might just be half a cigarette away. The inventive series paints a picture of a developing country and how its troubles, even if not resolved, can be laughed away over sips of beer. The writing is amusing but not without drama. Every character follows an arc. Chandan Roy’s Vikas, however, might be going in a circle. Jitendra Kumar is the face of the series but Faisal Malik’s Prahlad is the mood. The bibulous widower seems like a comic relief when situations go south. I want to be there when the laughter stops.

Series: Panchayat Season 2
Director: Deepak Kumar Mishra
Cast: Jitendra Kumar, Raghubir Yadav, Neena Gupta, Chandan Roy and Faisal Malik
Streaming on: Amazon Prime Video

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from the Section
A still from 'Sneakerella'

'Sneakerella' movie review: All heart and sole

Kitty shines in this regular action-revenge entertainer

Kangana Ranaut on the sets of 'Dhaakad'

An assault on sense and the senses

ss

A heartfelt exploration of an important problem

An engrossing thriller

Gallery
Actors Deepika Padukone, Aishwarya Rai, Urvashi Rautela and Pooja Hegde impressed many with their fashion outing at the Cannes Film Festival. (Photo | AP)
Deepika Padukone, Aishwarya Rai, Urvashi Rautela steal the show on Cannes 2022 red carpet
Indian boxer Nikhat Zareen lived up to the expectations as she clinched the coveted gold in flyweight (52kg) division with a facile 5-0 victory over Thailand's Jitpong Jutamas in the Women's World Championship final in Istanbul. (Photo | AP)
World Boxing Championships: Nikhat Zareen beats Jitpong Jutamas to win gold for India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp