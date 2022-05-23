Home Entertainment Review

'Sakutumba Sametha' film review: A rather entertaining and simplistic take on a profound situation

Making a film like Sakutumba Sametha requires an in-depth understanding of not just filmmaking but also the intricacies of dynamics within families.

Published: 23rd May 2022 09:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd May 2022 09:53 AM   |  A+A-

A still from 'Sakutumba Sametha'.

A still from 'Sakutumba Sametha'.

By A Sharadhaa
Express News Service

Making a film like Sakutumba Sametha requires an in-depth understanding of not just filmmaking but also the intricacies of dynamics within families. Sakutumba Sametha director Rahul PK has clearly done his homework well. The various players of a family, their individual characteristics, their interpersonal equations, and other such emotions are captured in a simplistic yet delightful manner.

The film begins with a montage song, composed by Midhun Mukundan, which is peppered with black-and-white photos of a wedding that gives us a lot of nostalgic moments. It is the perfect start for a film like Sakutumba Sametha.

The story revolves around a prospective bride and groom — Shraddha (Siri Ravikumar) and Suresh (Bharath GB) — and their respective families. The two connect through a matrimonial site, and after much deliberation, their wedding is fixed. However, Shraddha begins to have doubts about the wedding and backtracks. The families come in and under one roof try to resolve the situation in their hopes to restore the marriage. It is through this discussion that we begin to see the various traits of each member.

As events unfold, we see whether the bride and groom reconcile, and also make note of the various observations made about marriage. The film ends on a courageous note, and the imaginative thought could mark a trend in Kannada cinema.

While the direction needs applause, equal credit should go to writer Pooja Sudhir, who captures delightful nuggets about family life. The music by Midhun Mukundan is a plus and goes well with the film, which has each actor playing to their strengths in author-backed roles. Rahul introduces new faces, Bharath GB and Siri Ravikumar, who have performed exceptionally. Also, worthy of mention is the supporting cast, especially Achyuth Kumar, Krishna Hebbale, Pushpa Belawadi, and Rekha Kudligi.

Even with its complexities, Sakutumba Sametha, a production venture by Rakshit Shetty, makes for an entertaining watch, especially for its simplistic take on a profound situation.

Film: Sakutumba Sametha 

Cast: Bharath GB, Siri Ravikumar, Krishna Hebbale, Achyuth Kumar, Pushpa Belawadi, and Rekha Kudligi

Director: Rahul PK

Rating:  3/5
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sakutumba Sametha Sakutumba Sametha Film Review Sakutumba Sametha Movie Review

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from the Section
A still from 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2'.

'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' film review: In search of lost time

A still from 'Sneakerella'

'Sneakerella' movie review: All heart and sole

No laughing matter

Kitty shines in this regular action-revenge entertainer

Kangana Ranaut on the sets of 'Dhaakad'

An assault on sense and the senses

Gallery
The high-octane IPL moves into the playoffs this week with four teams left to battle for the championship. Ahead of the first playoff on Tuesday, here are five players who grabbed the headlines this season in the world's most valuable cricket tournament.
'King' Kohli to 'Baby AB': Here are the hits and misses of IPL 2022
In an op-ed for the Washington Post in 2018, Heard wrote, identifying herself as a survivor of violence. Depp sued Heard for defamation, and she sued back, and now their trial is underway in Virginia’s Fairfax County Circuit Court. (Photo | AFP)
Amber Heard and Johnny Depp Trail: Here's all we know
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp