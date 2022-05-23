'Sakutumba Sametha' film review: A rather entertaining and simplistic take on a profound situation

A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

Making a film like Sakutumba Sametha requires an in-depth understanding of not just filmmaking but also the intricacies of dynamics within families. Sakutumba Sametha director Rahul PK has clearly done his homework well. The various players of a family, their individual characteristics, their interpersonal equations, and other such emotions are captured in a simplistic yet delightful manner.

The film begins with a montage song, composed by Midhun Mukundan, which is peppered with black-and-white photos of a wedding that gives us a lot of nostalgic moments. It is the perfect start for a film like Sakutumba Sametha.

The story revolves around a prospective bride and groom — Shraddha (Siri Ravikumar) and Suresh (Bharath GB) — and their respective families. The two connect through a matrimonial site, and after much deliberation, their wedding is fixed. However, Shraddha begins to have doubts about the wedding and backtracks. The families come in and under one roof try to resolve the situation in their hopes to restore the marriage. It is through this discussion that we begin to see the various traits of each member.

As events unfold, we see whether the bride and groom reconcile, and also make note of the various observations made about marriage. The film ends on a courageous note, and the imaginative thought could mark a trend in Kannada cinema.

While the direction needs applause, equal credit should go to writer Pooja Sudhir, who captures delightful nuggets about family life. The music by Midhun Mukundan is a plus and goes well with the film, which has each actor playing to their strengths in author-backed roles. Rahul introduces new faces, Bharath GB and Siri Ravikumar, who have performed exceptionally. Also, worthy of mention is the supporting cast, especially Achyuth Kumar, Krishna Hebbale, Pushpa Belawadi, and Rekha Kudligi.

Even with its complexities, Sakutumba Sametha, a production venture by Rakshit Shetty, makes for an entertaining watch, especially for its simplistic take on a profound situation.