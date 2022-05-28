Home Entertainment Review

Movie Review| Wheelchair Romeo : A delicate issue skilfully handled with humour

Wheelchair Romeo could have been a great entry into the list of bold films laced with humour if it hadn’t settled down to tick the commercial checkboxes.

Published: 28th May 2022

A still from Wheelchair Romeo . ( File Photo)

By A Sharadhaa
Wheelchair Romeo could have been a great entry into the list of bold films laced with humour if it hadn’t settled down to tick the commercial checkboxes. With a strong emotional quotient that involves the lives of people with disability, the film heavily relies on its dialogues, which are packed with ample double entendres and punchlines.

The story revolves around Ullas (Ram Chethan), suffering from a disorder that prevents him from moving the lower parts of his body. A determined Ullas tries to achieve all he wants with the help of his father Prasad (Suchendra Prasad). But when it comes to fulfilling his sexual desires, the narrative begins to change. 

After a few misses, Ullas meets a visually blind sex worker Dimple (Mayuri Kyatari). The two develop feelings for each other but will they get lucky forms the rest of the story. However, the roller-coaster tale gets a rather over-dramatised end. Debutant director, Nataraj has handled the sensitive subject skillfully and stands out with his sensible usage of humour. The punchlines by the late Guruprasad Kashyap add a lot of flavour to the proceedings. The director places the character in quirky and unusual situations,  making every scene interesting. However, the last half an hour gets histrionic and tests our patience.

Ram Chethan’s mannerisms and body language as a person in a wheelchair are convincing but it is Mayuri Kyatari as a visually-impaired sex worker who steals the show. This film would have been incomplete without the support of Rangayana Raghu, Suchendra Prasad, and Girish Shivanna. The out-of-the-box film is elevated by the music of Bharath BJ. Wheelchair Romeo has an unusual and sensitive subject at its centre and it’s topped with humour. The film is best-watched with an open mind.

WheelChair Romeo
Cast: Ram Chethan, Mayuri Kyatari, Rangayana Raghu and Suchendra Prasad
Director: G. Nataraj

