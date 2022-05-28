Movie Review| Kaneyadavara Bagge Prakatane is about missing people, memories and a murder

A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

While exploring themes like aging, insecurity and pondering over heartwarming memories, Kaneyadavara Bagge Prakatane does not go by the regular formula. Coming from the director of commercial films like Shakti, Dilwala, Rambo 2, and Krishna Rukku, Anil Kumar’s latest takes cues from real-life incidents spanning between the 60s, 80s, and the present.

Kaneyadavara Bagge Prakatane, which translates to ‘missing people’ traces the journey of childhood friends, Krishnamurthy (Ravi Shankar), Rangappa (Rangayana Raghu), and Narayana (Tabla Nani). The trio visits Bangkok along with a guide (Chikanna).

The first half comprises flashback sequences from the days of their youth. On the other side, police officer Yashwant (Tilak), who is handling a murder case links the crime to these friends who are in their 60s. The investigation leads to unraveling of the murder mystery. The suspense around the truth propels the narrative forward with some interesting twists and turns.

The three senior actors--Ravi Shankar, Rangayana Raghu, and Tabla Nani--put up good performances. The characters played by Chikkanna, Tilak, and Shobaraj add value to the film. Director Anil Kumar faces the camera for the first time, and he pulls off his retro-look appearance, and also with the role. In fact, the film overall serves as a reality check for human values, relationships and sacrifices.

The story also addresses the glaring concerns of children’s relationship with their aging parents. However, the duration taken to convey the message is lengthy.Although Kaneyadavara Bagge Prakatane is not a melodramatic tearjerker, it makes you feel responsible and accept life as it comes.

Cast: Rangayaa Raghu, Ravishanker, Tabala Nani, Chikkanna, Tilak and Ashika Ranganath

Director: Anil Kumar